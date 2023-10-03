Paul Ricard: Kenny Foray remains French Champion

For BMW rider Kenny Foray it was the third title in the French Superbike Championship. Honda rival Mike di Meglio crashed out of the race at Paul Ricard and thus out of the title fight.

On the last weekend of September 2023, the final round of the French Superbike Championship was held at the Circuit Paul Ricard. At the beginning of this last round of the season, organised by MC Paul Ricard and FFMoto, there were still quite a few titles up for grabs. The numerous spectators around the circuit in the Var saw spectacular races under high tension and cheered the French champions of 2023.

Superbike race 1: Techer wins and Foray triumphs

At the start of the penultimate race of the season, the premier class still had to crown its champion. Alan Techer (Honda CBO - Michelin) immediately put himself in good position after the start and took the lead ahead of his team mate and title contender Mike di Meglio (Honda CBO - Michelin). His rival Kenny Foray made a small mistake and dropped down the leaderboard, at the end of the first lap he was in 6th place. The #11 BMW of Jeremy Guarnoni (BMW MDS - Dunlop) was in third place, ahead of Corentin Perolari (Yamaha Moto Ain - Pirelli) and Naomichi Uramoto (Honda - Pirelli) who were doing laps in 4th and 5th place.

After 5 laps Techer was still in the lead with a great pace and already the first drama happened: Di Meglio made a mistake and disappeared from the top 15. Foray, on the other hand, could hardly wait as he overtook Uramoto, benefited from Perolari's retirement and passed Guarnoni, which earned him second place and made him the virtual champion. Martin Renaudin (Yamaha Supported Team Moto&GP Addict - Pirelli), who started 13th, has already worked his way into the top 5 behind Uramoto.

Techer quickly pulled away from Foray, who in turn was threatened by Guarnoni. Di Meglio, who had rejoined the track in 22nd, was not yet back near the points. When he tried to catch up with slower opponents, he crashed again with nine laps to go. Foray thus raced towards his second consecutive title and Techer towards victory.

Techer's joy contrasted with his teammate's disappointment. The driver of the #5 Honda had finally won his first race of the season. For his part, Foray climbed to the second step of the podium, but most importantly, the Yvelines-born rider follows himself to be crowned French Superbike Champion for the third time in his career. Third place on the podium went to Guarnoni.

Superbike race 2: The revenge of the champion

There were no more doubts about the name of the 2023 champion in the second race, but there were some nice fights. The Hondas of the CBO team once again made a lightning start and were in the lead after the first lap. Jeremy Guarnoni (BMW MDS - Dunlop) was in 7th place when he crashed in turn 6, triggering a red flag. The drivers return to the pits.

The drivers restarted for 13 laps. Again the Hondas took the lead, Techer leading ahead of di Meglio. Kenny Foray (BMW Tecmas - Michelin) had a better start and positioned himself in third place. Former World Championship rider Corentin Perolari (Team Moto Ain - Pirelli) was fourth ahead of Japanese rider Uramoto (Honda - Pirelli) in fifth. Mathieu Gines (Team 41 Performance Yamaha Supported) lost two positions at the start and was sixth in a battle with Grégory Leblanc (TWR Ducati - Pirelli) who was seventh and Martin Renaudin (Yamaha Supported Team Moto&GP Addict - Pirelli) who was eighth.

Techer failed to break away despite the battle between di Meglio and Foray. However, this trio broke away from Gines, who was in fourth place at the halfway point of the race, more than seven seconds behind. With two laps to go, Techer was still in the lead. But he was being chased by Foray, who had overtaken di Meglio a few laps earlier as he braked down the straight to the pits.

Foray won the last race of the season by 0.041 minutes ahead of Alan Techer, who was second. Mike di Meglio finished a good third and ended the championship in second place ahead of his teammate.

Final standings FSBK 2023

1st Kenny FORAY - 276 points.

2nd Mike DI MEGLIO - 238 points.

3rd Alan TECHER - 221 points

4th Jérémy GUARNONI - 145 points.

5. Mathieu GINES - 144 points