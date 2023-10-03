Rocco Sessler on schedule with promotion to Rookies Cup

He has made it - Rocco Caspar Sessler will ride in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup next year, or presumably for the next three years. This makes him the hopeful German Grand Prix rider.

The entire 2023 Northern Talent Cup season was a thriller with the showdown at the IDM finale in Hockenheim. Germany's Rocco Caspar Sessler or Switzerland's Lenoxx Phomarra was the question, because whoever won the Dorna junior school had first-class prospects of a financially lucrative, because free, starting place for 2024 in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Rocco Caspar Sessler finally made the race, not least thanks to the support of his long-time rival, who eliminated himself in Saturday's race a few metres before the finish line in second place behind Sessler and thus threw away his actually reassuring points lead. The next day, Sessler was able to tactic and finally won the title.

"It's a very nice feeling to win the championship. We had a good battle all season. It was really fun," he said afterwards, at the same time explaining his big step from twelfth overall in the 2022 NTC to the 2023 title holder with his significantly increased motorbike training workload over the winter in Spain, nowadays an indispensable thing on the way to the top.

What he didn't know at the time was that the NTC title meant he didn't have to go through the difficult selection process for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2024, but got straight into the same the next year. "Of course I am surprised that it worked out so easily now and it is also very nice for me. It's a great feeling because it's the next step in my career. This year it was probably the case that whoever wins the NTC is directly in the Rookies Cup," the son of ex-IDM rider Gerhard Sessler explained to SPEEDWEEK.com after the good news reached him.

He added: "I read the news twice with my father because we couldn't really believe it. At first we were both speechless. Afterwards, of course, we were very happy and cheered."

Having achieved his stated goal this year, he is already setting his sights on his first Red Bull Rookies year with the following words. "My expectations are already pretty high. So the top 10 is certainly a good target for the first year. As I've heard, you're supposed to be able to stay in the Cup for three years now. Then I'd like to win a bit in the second year and get into the top-3 and win the Cup in the third year. That would be ideal," the 14-year-old says confidently.

The Franconian, who lives in Switzerland, will also be competing in the European Talent Cup (ETC) for the Intact team in 2024. In preparation for this, he has two wild-card races this year. The first will be next weekend in Aragon and the second later in Valencia. "I will be riding a completely different bike (Moto3). It's very difficult to name a target for that. But with regard to next year, it will certainly be very helpful," said Rocco Caspar Sessler once again.