Lenoxx Phommara: Double disappointment in a fortnight

First only runner-up in the Northern Talent Cup and now not getting a place in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2024. Phommara is currently having to swallow some bitter pills. But giving up his goal is not an option for him.

One of the two main protagonists of the 2023 Northern Talent Cup thriller season was Lenoxx Phommara. The championship lead changed several times between him and the German Rocco Caspar Sessler. At the penultimate race weekend at the Red Bull Ring, the pendulum swung pretty clearly in Lenoxx Phommara's direction, so that the 16-year-old arrived at the final weekend in Hockenheim, again as part of the IDM, with a 15-point lead.

The penultimate race of the season on Saturday saw Sessler and Phommara race ahead and the Confederate would have done well to bring second place safely to the finish. However, he wanted the win and paid for his ambition with a crash on the last lap on the home straight and a zero. Instead of going into the last race with a twelve-point lead, he was now ten behind.

On Sunday, he took his fifth win of the season in the 14th race of the season, but Rocco Caspar Sessler wrapped up the title safely with a third-place finish behind non-points-eligible guest entrant Tobias Kitzbichler from Austria. "It sucks that I lost the championship by such a narrow margin now. Nevertheless, it goes on. I'm certainly learning a lot from my mistake. Nevertheless, I'm happy with the way the season went and ready for next season," Lenoxx Phommara told SPEEDWEEK.com rather optimistically after his perceived defeat in Hockenheim.

He continued: "I did my best to win. I could have accepted second place on Saturday. But that's not how I am. Maybe I'll regret it a little later, but maybe not. It's just the way it went now."

While Rocco Sessler could forget the stress of being selected for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2024 as the NTC champion in 2023 and was sure of his place next year for the next three years, Lenoxx Phommara had to go to the Guadix circuit in Spain, not far from Almeria. In the process, he was one of all those German-speakers who fell through the rust.

Afterwards, Lenoxx Phommara could hardly hide his disappointment and was extremely tight-lipped. "It's only been two days now, so we haven't given much thought to how to proceed. That will only come in the next few days." But his big goal remains MotoGP.

Accordingly, he will probably now concentrate on the entry into the Junior World Championship, which he was striving for anyway, for which he already had contracts on the table. "But nothing has been signed and therefore nothing is official yet. The amounts are very high and at the moment we don't have enough sponsors, we are still looking. But we firmly believe that it is possible and we will not let ourselves be stopped," he had said before the selection for the Rookies Cup.