Eventful season finale for Lena Kemmer in Imola

The season finale of the Women's European Championship took place on the legendary race track in Imola. After two crashes in training, Austria's Lena Kemmer had a conciliatory end to the season.

"For the season finale, my team and I went to the legendary Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. It's a circuit like no other. Due to its history as well as the incredible location in the middle of a city surrounded by houses and parks, it is a very special place to be allowed to drive there yourself. For me, this event was the absolute highlight of the motorsport year," Lena Kemmer said enthusiastically.

"The schedule was tight to get used to the course, which was new to me. Then I also gave away valuable time because I crashed both in free practice and in the first qualifying session, which resulted in a technical problem. Nevertheless, I managed to qualify for twelfth place on the grid out of 20 riders. Fortunately, our good work was again rewarded with the highest top speed in qualifying as the only KTM in the field," the technician could not hide her pride.

"In the race I was able to improve my lap time by two seconds. In the end it was enough for 10th place overall and eighth place in my class. In the final standings of the European Championship, I gained another position and finished my first international racing season in 7th place overall. I definitely achieved my goal of finishing in the top 10, but I'm far from satisfied with that. After the season is before the season. Planning and training for 2024 is already in full swing."

"Looking back on the season, I have improved from race to race and reduced the gap to the top," the young Austrian summed up with satisfaction. "This year was not always easy for me. Due to the last class of the vocational school of my apprenticeship as a car technician and my injury from the crash in Valencia, where I broke my ankle, I had to put training on the back burner for some time."

And he continues: "In September I passed my final apprenticeship exam with distinction. Now I'm going to take my school-leaving exams, so this year I've had a lot going on in my private life as well as in my sport, so unfortunately racing has had to suffer a bit. Nevertheless, I dedicated my free time and my heart and soul to racing and always gave my best. Now it's time again to put all my focus on next season!"

"A big thank you goes to my parents, who always support me and give everything for me, as well as to my sponsors and my employer AVL List GmbH, without whom the whole thing wouldn't be possible."