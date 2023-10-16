NTC: Application for 2024 starts - until 31 December

Dorna, ADAC and, from next year, manufacturer Honda invite all interested parties to register for the new version of the Northern Talent Cup. All information is available now.

A new era is upon the Northern Talent Cup in 2024 and potential teams and riders can now apply to join the field. Registration is open until 31 December for those who want to make their way on the Road to MotoGP™ in the NTC.

The NTC switches from KTM to Honda NSF250 R machines in 2024, putting it on a par with similar competitions such as the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, and like much of the Road to MotoGP™, the Cup also welcomes Pirelli as a tyre supplier. A number of fast faces from the NTC have already progressed to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, the next step on the Road to MotoGP™, and there is now another year of opportunities to be taken.

The 2024 NTC field will be limited to 26 entrants and riders must have been born between 1 January 2005 and 28 February 2010 to be at least 14 years old before the first round. Riders from a variety of racing backgrounds can apply, although no road racing experience is required. All nationalities can apply, the NTC wants to discover talent from all over Northern and Central Europe.

When male and female riders apply, they must also choose a team name and have a team manager. Participants must also have at least one mechanic and one legal guardian.

Each team application should include a team manager who will be the main contact person for the organisation, and the team can consist of one rider and two mechanics. The mechanics may also be family members or acquaintances.

All information and the necessary registration forms are available now.