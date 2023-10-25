Austria: From the KTM Motohall to the GP Valencia

The Motorcycle Talent Forges have finished the 2023 season. Participants from Austria were honoured at the Award Ceremony. Five aces of the MiniGP series travel to the world finals in Spain.

A total of 30 boys and girls in both driver classifications (160cc and 190cc class, including wildcard drivers. This means that the MiniGPTM Austria Series 2023 will set a new record for participants. With Ethan Sparks (GBR, 160 class) and Anina Urlaß (DEU, 190 class), the two winners were honoured by series mentor Gustl Auinger at the 2023 Award Ceremony on 20 October at the KTM Motohall in Upper Austria.

A red-white-red overall winner was also honoured at the KTM Motohall during the Award Ceremony: Tyrolean Daniel Krabacher was crowned Champion 2023 in the Austrian Junior Cup, beating Niklas Wannenmacher (Lower Austria) and Alexander Weizel (DEU) into second place.

Next stop: MiniGP World Final in Spain

The fastest talents of the MiniGP Austria Series will soon be heading to Spain. From 21 to 23 November, the top riders of both classes (160cc and 190cc) will duel with the world's best MiniGP riders at the MotoGP season finale in Valencia. In the 160cc class, Ethan Sparks and Yevsevii Kovalov will compete at the World Final, while in the 190cc class, Anina Urlaß (DEU), Tobias Kitzbichler (Tyrol) and Ben Wiegner (DEU), the top three riders of the past season, will represent the MiniGP Austria Series in Spain.

Austrian Junior Cup to become international in 2024

The Austrian Junior Cup will become the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC in 2024. The new race series is part of DORNA's "Road to MotoGP" programme and is intended to enable young two-wheeled talents in German-speaking countries to take the step into professional motorsport. A project that began in 2021 with the Austrian Junior Cup and will be expanded even further to the entire German-speaking region from 2024 with the support of the ADAC. Racing will take place on standardised motorbikes from Austria. All riders will continue to compete on the KTM RC4 R with 250 cc four-stroke engines.

Quotes from the riders and officials

Anina Urlaß, overall winner MiniGPTM Austria Series 2023 in the 190cc class: "This is my biggest success so far, I am super happy. I'm looking forward to Valencia, last year I just missed the World Final."

Tobias Kitzbichler, overall runner-up in the 190 class: "It was a challenging season in the new 190 class and I am proud to have qualified for the World Final again after 2022."

Daniel Krabacher, overall winner Austrian Junior Cup 2023: "I am very happy that it worked out with the title in the 2023 AJC. It was a very intense season with enormously strong competition and fast racing."

Gustl Auinger, patron MiniGPTM Austria Series: "The development in the second year with so many girls and boys in the driver field is really pleasing. We have seen many exciting races all over Austria and young talents who feel really comfortable on the bike. That's exactly how it should be."

Chris Schipper, Managing Director KTM Austria: "The increase of the Austrian talents taking part was enormous. In order to be able to compete on the international stage, we are now expanding the Cup to the entire German-speaking region in cooperation between KTM and the ADAC."