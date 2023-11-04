2024: The Ninja Cup is back

Interested parties can now enquire about taking part next year. In keeping with the new motorbike, Kawasaki is reviving the Ninja Cup as part of the Moto Trophy.

It is exactly 30 years since Kawasaki Germany launched the first ZXR400 Cup with the ZXR 400 in 1994. Now there is a revival. "The reason," say the organisers, "is the new Ninja ZX-4RR, which brings a breath of fresh air to the supersports class. This motorbike with its high revving 399 cc four-cylinder engine promises great riding fun, especially on the race track. The small offshoot of the successful ZX 10 superbike racing machine is just dying to be ridden on the racetrack."

At the 2024 Ninja ZX 4RR Cup, these new Ninjas will also meet their predecessors, the former ZXR 400, which are still ridden today in the Moto Trophy racing series in the Supersport 400 class. "That was reason enough," explain the Moto Trophy organisers, "to also approve this motorbike legend for the Cup! The Ninja ZX-4RR Cup therefore allows motorsport rookies who want to prove their talent for the first time to compete with experienced hobby racers. The prospect here is that the champion could get a starting place in the IDM Pro Superstock 1000 next season."

The Cup will take place at the events of the 2024 Moto Trophy Series with 4 of the 5 races.



18-20 May Circuit of Luxembourg

05-07 July TT Circuit Assen

12-14 July Schleizer Dreieck

26-28 July Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

16-18 August Autodrom Most

The Cup package of € 15,990 includes the motorbike, entry fees, clothing from head to toe and a tent. The regulations will be published in the next few days. However, interested parties should already register now on the Kawasaki homepage.

Information on the races is available directly from the Moto-Trophy.