Fynn Kratochwil: From Bradl Rookies Day to the World Final

After finishing runner-up in 2022, Fynn Kratochwil is aiming for overall victory at this year's FIM MiniGP World Final. He already has the German championship title and a visit to the Stefan Bradl Rookies Days in the bag.

Fynn Kratochwil made headlines in 2022 when he was the only German participant to finish runner-up in the FIM MiniGP World Final.

This year, the best drivers from the national MiniGP series will once again travel to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo kart track in Valencia to battle for the title on their Ohvale bikes from 19 to 23 November. The world final, which will be held as part of the MotoGP season finale, will take place for the third time in a row. Kratochwil will be one of 34 riders competing on an Ohvale GP-0 160 cc.

The 13-year-old has worked hard to earn his place. In the 2023 season, he secured overall victory in the "FIM MiniGP Germany" with nine out of ten possible wins. This racing series was launched this year under the auspices of the ADAC to give young talents an entry into racing.

"The 2023 season has gone almost perfectly for me so far. There wasn't a single race in Germany that I didn't like. The only exception was the race in which I crashed, but still managed to finish in third place," said the Mühlhausen native, commenting confidently on his successes. He also made a few guest appearances in the Italian and Spanish MiniGP series - also with great success: "I had the most exciting race in the Spanish MiniGP in Kotarr, which I won after a battle on the last lap."

Kratochwil continued on his trips to the south of Europe: "In my opinion, the competition in Italy and Spain is the best in the world. In Italy, I was able to secure pole position. In the second race, I led almost the entire race, but was overtaken by six riders on the last lap. In the last corner, I finally regained third place. In Spain, I took third place and a win from pole position."

Fynn has already achieved the first stage goal of participating in this year's world final. But the ambitious Thuringian wants even more: "The MiniGP World Final in Valencia is very important to me. Of course I want to get there super prepared and fit. My biggest goal is the world championship title, but a place in the top three would be great."

Together with coach Dirk Heidolf, Kratochwil is preparing intensively for the challenge: "We will be training in Spain before the final. I also have to get used to the bike and my suit, helmet and gloves quickly. However, this already worked very well last year."

Fynn, who has been part of the IntactGP community since last year, was allowed to take part in the Bradl Rookies Days thanks to his performance this year, where he was the youngest starter on the Honda NSF 250 R: "I think it's very cool that Stefan gives us the opportunity to ride and train on a bike like this. It's a great support and helpful experience. We were at Oschersleben and it's not that easy to ride a bigger bike on a new track."

Even though the young driver's season is not yet over, he already has concrete plans for 2024: "I would like to race in the MiniGP 190 GP2 championship in Germany and internationally. My goal is to win the championship title in Germany again so that I can travel to the World Final in Valencia again. A few guest starts in the European Talent Cup and the Northern Talent Cup are also on the cards after my 14th birthday in August."