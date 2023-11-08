NTC 2024: 14 races at IDM, MotoGP and WorldSBK

The Northern Talent Cup calendar for 2024 has been finalised. The young riders will be able to take part in two races on each of seven weekends. They will be guests at the IDM five times. Plus the Sachsenring GP and Assen World Championship.

The Northern Talent Cup enters a new phase next season and welcomes Honda as the new motorbike manufacturer and Pirelli as the exclusive tyre supplier. The calendar for the new season has now been finalised and includes seven events in the MotoGP, Superbike World Championship and IDM with a total of 14 races. Registration for riders and teams is still possible until 31 December 2023 at northerntalentcup.com.

Before the season starts, however, the young riders will have the chance to get to know their new NSF250 R machines at a test in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on 6 and 7 April. The first two races will then take place less than two weeks later (19 - 21 April) as part of the Superbike World Championship at the Dutch TT Circuit in Assen.

This will be followed by three rounds with two races each as part of the International German Motorcycle Championship; from 3 to 5 May at the Sachsenring, from 31 May to 2 June at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben and from 21 to 23 June in Most in the Czech Republic. The big highlight of the season is scheduled for 5 to 7 July, when the NTC riders will return to the Sachsenring alongside the MotoGP stars.

From 16 to 18 August, the young riders of the Northern Talent Cup will then travel north again to compete in the sixth round at the TT Circuit Assen as part of the IDM, before the big season finale takes place from 30 August to 1 September together with the IDM at the Nürburgring, which will be on the NTC calendar for the first time in 2024.

The NTC field for the coming season is limited to 26 participants and riders must have been born between 1 January 2005 and 28 February 2010 and be at least 14 years old before the first round. Drivers with different racing backgrounds can apply, experience in road racing is not required.

Dates of the Northern Talent Cup 2024

06-07/04/2024 Test Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

19-21 April 2024 Assen /NL (WorldSBK)

03-05/05/2024 Sachsenring (IDM)

31 May - 2 June 2024 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben (IDM)

21-23/06/2024 Most/CZ (IDM)

05-07/07/2024 Sachsenring (MotoGP)

16-18 August 2024 TT Circuit Assen/NL (IDM)

30.08.-01.09.2024 Nürburgring (IDM)



(subject to changes)