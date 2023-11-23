Is a classic returning with the 1000 km?

For decades, the motorbike season at the Hockenheimring began with the long-distance classic "1000 kilometres". Then came corona and then nothing more. Something should happen again in 2024. On the IDM version.

Former Supersport World Champion Jörg Teuchert was just one of the many riders for whom the opening round of the German Endurance Championship at the Hockenheimring, traditionally held on Holy Saturday, was a firm fixture in their diaries. His former IDM team boss and current Superbike World Championship boss of Garrett Gerloff and Scott Redding, Michael Galinski, was also always at the start and Uli Teuchert always comforted the team with homemade apple pie in the often miserable weather.

The DLC organisers had to do without the race for two years due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. It should start again in 2022. "Since the organiser ADAC Hessen Thüringen does not see an economically viable future in 2022 after many years, but with only 37 starters, the DMV will now take over." This has now been explained by the DLC management. "There are a few modifications. For example, the motorbike version of the circuit, also known as the IDM version, will be run. And as the IDM finale is scheduled for the same venue in autumn, the 2024 Easter date may also attract one or two riders from the IDM, the Twin Cup or the Pro Superstock 1000 to the Hockenheimring.

"After the cancellation this year, there could be a 1000km race on Holy Saturday in Hockenheim again in 2024," say the organisers optimistically. Apparently, track operators and organisers have been working for weeks on a new edition of the motorbike classic, which could then be held for the 46th time.

Since 2013, the 1000km Hockenheim has also been part of the German Endurance Cup and was regularly fully booked until the end of the 2010s. If possible, this should be the case again. Teams of 2-3 riders will compete, and in addition to the 1000cc and 600cc classes, there will also be an endurance class. Here the riders share a motorbike. The DLC calendar was significantly thinned out this year with only one race and would be significantly upgraded with the season opener in Hockenheim.

A special feature of the DLC is the open paddock and the open pits. Spectators can talk to the teams and drivers and watch the driver changes directly from the pit roof from the front row. The admission prices have also been family-friendly in the past.