MiniGP World Final: Kratochwil and Wiegner in the top 10

In the run-up to the MotoGP showdown, the MiniGP youngsters were in action in Valencia on Thursday - with German-speaking participation.

Before the MotoGP crown is awarded this weekend, the champions of the FIM MiniGP World Series were crowned on Thursday at the season finale in Valencia: The titles went to Malaysian Qabil Irfan (160 cc) and Spaniard Alvaro Lucas (190 cc).

From a German-speaking perspective, hopes were pinned primarily on Fynn Kratochwil, who had secured overall victory in the "FIM MiniGP Germany" this season with nine out of ten possible wins and had also already made headlines with the runner-up title at the world final in 2022. This time there was no medal for Fynn on the Ohvale GP-0 160 cc, but he proved his speed in the super final with the fastest race lap. With 8th and 6th places in the two races and 5th place in the super final, the 13-year-old from Thuringia finished sixth overall.

Jason Rudolph from St. Egidien in Saxony also made it into the top 20 in the 160cc class at the world final in Valencia. He finished the three races in 15th, 13th and 16th place, putting Jason in 18th place overall.

In the 190 cc class, Ben Wiegner was the best German-speaking representative in the final standings in ninth place despite a crash in the super final, with the Plauen-based rider even shining in third place in the first race. German youngster Anina Urlaß finished in 12th place and Austrian Tobias Kitzbichler in 14th - both after finishing in the top 10 in the super final (P8 for Urlaß, P9 for Kitzbichler).

MiniGP World Final 2023 Valencia, 160 cc:

1st Qabil Irfan, 100 points

2nd Kotaro Togashi, 76

3rd Enzo Zaragoza, 65

4th Ethan Sparks, 49

5. Nathan Gouker, 47

6th Fynn Kratochwil, 40

7th Nolann Macary, 29

8th Johann Dubois, 23

9th Lorenzo Fino, 23

10 Jakub Stankiewicz



Also:

18th Jason Rudolph, 4

MiniGP World Final 2023 Valencia, 190 cc:

1st Alvaro Lucas, 88 points

2nd Lorenzo Pritelli, 72

3 Edoardo Savino, 67

4. Ryder Davis, 39

5th Farish Hafiy, 38

6th Gabriel Vuono, 32

7th Izan Rodriguez, 31

8th Ben Wiegner, 30

9th Edgar Silven, 29

10. Roman Durdis, 28



Further:

12. Aninia Urlaß, 22

14th Tobias Kitzbichler, 19