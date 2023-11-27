KTM Junior Cup 2024: Registration deadline until 31.12.2023

The 2024 championship consists of five race weekends and the roll-out at the Red Bull Ring. Talented two-wheelers between the ages of 14 and 21 can still register until 31 December 2023.

The 2024 schedule for the KTM Junior Cup has now been finalised. After the official roll-out at the Red Bull Ring in March 2024, the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC will have five race weekends in Germany and the Czech Republic. The registration phase for the new racing series for talented youngsters from the DACH region runs until 31 December 2023.

The registration phase for the new KTM Junior Cup powered by AD AC is now entering the home straight. Interested young talents have until 31 December 2023 to secure their starting place for the 2024 season. "The call for riders from German-speaking countries is also becoming noticeably louder in the motorbike world championship. We will therefore never tire of making our contribution to the search for the fastest talents from Austria, Germany and Switzerland. I am convinced that, together with the ADAC, we can offer an attractive platform for young motorcyclists," says Chris Schipper, Managing Director KTM Austria.

The 2024 race calendar

Red Bull Ring, Nürburgring, Hockenheim and co.: The KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC will visit international race tracks in its inaugural season. The 2024 racing calendar includes five race weekends as part of the International German Motorcycle Championship IDM. The new season officially kicks off on 28 and 29 March at the roll-out at the Red Bull Ring.



28.03. - 29.03.2024 Red Bull Ring (A)

03.05. - 05.05.2024 Sachsenring (D)

31.05. - 02.06.2024 Oschersleben (D)

21/06 - 23/06/2024 Most (CZ)

30/08 - 01/09/2024 Nürburgring (D)

20.09. - 22.09.2024 Hockenheimring (D)

Best possible promotion

Each of the five race weekends consists of free practice sessions, qualifying sessions and two races. "Our goal - together with KTM and the ADAC - is clear: DACH talent in motorbike road racing should be given the best possible support on the 'Road to MotoGP', the path towards the Motorcycle World Championship," explains Christoph Gerlach from BG Sportpromotion. The racing will take place on standardised motorbikes from Austria: all participants will compete on the KTM RC4 R with 250 cc four-stroke engines. A bike that the Upper Austrian motorbike manufacturer has developed and established especially for the next generation of two-wheelers.

What is behind it?

The KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC is a professional junior racing series with the aim of promoting young motorbike talent from Austria, Germany and Switzerland on their way to the motorbike world championship. From 2024, boys and girls aged between 14 and 21 will compete for points and overall victory on a total of five race weekends. All participants will compete on identical bikes - the KTM RC4 R with 250 cc four-stroke engines. BG Sportpromotion organises and runs the junior racing series in close cooperation with KTM Austria and the ADAC.