Two-stroke specialist Bernd Cohnen deceased

The news came unexpectedly. Bernd Cohnen passed away on 4 December 2023. He had had to carry a mobile ventilator with him at all times for some time. Nevertheless, he still took the opportunity to get a real taste of racing air again this year at the Börde Klassik in Oschersleben. But above all, he wanted to be active on the racetrack again with his friends and to wrench.

Motorbike racing was his life. Firstly as an active rider, but even more as a valued mechanic who had the technology of the two-strokes under control. Especially now, when two-stroke engines are becoming fewer and fewer and specialists are becoming increasingly rare, his knowledge and help were in demand. It was more valuable than ever. In his workshop, he mainly prepared Yamaha TZ engines for the community of two-stroke riders. His selfless willingness to help was appreciated in the paddock. How often had he helped his colleagues so that they could ride in the next training session or race?

But two years ago, he was hit hard by his first setback. The Ahr valley disaster had completely flooded his house and with it his workshop. Valuable parts became unusable overnight. But even worse, his machine tools were badly damaged. Only with the help of his friends, mainly drivers, was it possible to get at least some of the machines up and running again.

But then came the next health setback. His lung condition got worse and worse and he could only breathe with difficulty. A ventilator helped him to be at least somewhat mobile. But in the last few days, his condition worsened and he was hospitalised. His son Achim and his wife hoped that he would soon recover, but things turned out differently. Bernd, who was born on 9 January 1955, died there.

The racing community will miss Bernd, not only because of his technical expertise, but especially because of his collegial and friendly helpfulness.