Reiterberger tops the list of BMW customers

Customer racing has always been a pillar of BMW Motorrad Motorsport's activities. Year after year, the private BMW riders and teams celebrate success in various championships around the globe, and they continued to do so in the 2023 season. In the most important international and national championships in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia, the BMW racers collected no fewer than 16 championship titles this year. Added to this is the equally impressive tally of 153 victories and 382 other podium finishes in the various Superbike and Superstock classes.

The private BMW teams are supported worldwide by the expert network of BMW Motorrad Race Support. They also benefit from the experience and further developments of BMW Motorrad Motorsport from the factory commitments in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC).

"Congratulations to the successful private BMW teams and riders," says Uwe Geyer, Head of BMW Motorrad Customer Racing. "We are very proud of the successes they have achieved around the globe. These successes emphasise that our M RR is a winning package. They show once again that with our package, consisting of the BMW M 1000 RR race version and the technical support we offer around the globe, as well as together with our partner alpha Racing, we offer our customers a strong basis with which they can be successful in a wide variety of championships. It also shows that the strong focus on the development of racing components with our motorsport development department and our test team for WorldSBK was the right move, which ultimately benefits all our customers worldwide."

The BMW Champions 2023 at a glance

FIM Asia Road Racing Championship - Markus Reiterberger (GER)

French Superbike Championship - Kenny Foray (FRA)

Spanish Superbike Championship - Ivo Lopes (POR)

Canadian Superbike Championship - Ben Young (CAN)

MotoAmerica Superbike Cup - Nolan Lamkin (USA)

IDM Pro Superstock Cup - Kevin Orgis (GER)

Italian National Trophy 1000 - Gabriele Giannini (ITA)



Further titles went to Nelson Major (FRA) in France, Ivo Lopes (POR) in Portugal, Milan Pawelec (POL) in the Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship STK and Luca Alessio (ITA) in the Cup, Martin Tritscher (AUT) in the FIM European Superstock 1000 Cup and four different titles went to Brazil.

Successes of BMW riders in the most important road races

BMW riders and teams have also been among the favourites in international road racing for many years. They also lived up to this role in the 2023 season, with Peter Hickman (GBR) leading the way. At the most important road races of the year, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy and the Macau Grand Prix, he was the man to beat on the BMW M 1000 RR of the FHO BMW Racing Team. At the Isle of Man TT in June, Hickman celebrated his third overall triumph in the prestigious Senior TT as well as victories in both races of the Superstock TT. These were the first Isle of Man victories for the new BMW M 1000 RR, which made its debut at the famous road race this year. In addition, "Hicky" also set a new absolute lap record and new lap records in the Senior TT and the Superbike TT.

Alastair Seeley (GBR) and the TAS Racing team celebrated success at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland. Seeley was unbeatable in the two Superstock races on his SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR, winning both races. Seeley also took second place in the second Superbike race of the event on the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR.

At the legendary Macau Grand Prix in mid-November, the BMW racers then achieved a quadruple victory for the BMW M 1000 RR. Hickman, who had already set the pace in practice and qualifying on the FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR, took his fourth Macau victory in the race on the unique Guia Circuit. Davey Todd (GBR / Burrows Engineering / RK Racing) and David Datzer (GER / MTP Racing by ZERO UP Penz 13) secured second and third place on the podium. Hickman's team-mate Josh Brookes (GBR) rounded off the success in fourth place.

Strong partner for customers: BMW Motorrad Race Support

The race package that BMW Motorrad offers its customers is developed in the Superbike World Championship and adapted to the needs of the customers and the regulations of the respective championships. Another important aspect is that the required racing components are available to all customers in an uncomplicated manner and without waiting times.

"Customers can also benefit from our many years of experience in motorbike tuning," says Uwe Geyer. "On the electronics side, we offer our own motorsport electronics with the Race Calibration Kit. We have experts in the markets who can help customers tune the electronics. And, of course, we also have a wealth of experience when it comes to tuning, for example in the areas of chassis, suspension or chassis settings, and also on different tyre manufacturers. Customers can benefit from this because we pass this data on to them."