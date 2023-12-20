DMSB honours Motorsport Team Germany

At the end of the season, the national squad of Motorsport Team Germany presented itself with members of the ADAC Sports Foundation and DMSB Board of Directors as well as talented motorsport and motorbike drivers. "The numerous successes at national and international level show how efficiently and sustainably the four-tier support system supports German motorsport talent," the organisers assure us.

Training measures and support from the experts at Motorsport Team Germany helped the 33 athletes in the national squad to prepare for their competitions in the 2023 season in the best possible way. "I would like to highlight the achievements in international motorsport of Porsche contract driver Laurin Heinrich with two podium finishes in the DTM and Tim Tramnitz, who is moving up to FIA Formula 3 as the new Red Bull Junior, as well as Fynn Kratochwil in motorbike road racing, who won the German MiniGP Championship and finished sixth in the world final. Now it is time to continue our sponsorship work in a targeted manner and we are looking forward to achieving further championship successes and victories with next year's promising sponsorship squad," said Wolfgang Dürheimer, Chairman of the Board of the ADAC Sports Foundation.

Goals only achievable with strong partners

"I am delighted that, together with the DMSB and supported by the state motorsport associations, we have been able to reorganise the promotion of young talent this year with Motorsport Team Germany and make it even more efficient," explained Hermann Tomczyk, Chairman of the Foundation Board. "Our sponsorship project has a unique selling point with its wide range of support measures for talented youngsters in German motorsport. However, we also need the support of the business community and stakeholders in national motorsport in order to further develop our promotion of young talent. After all, our most important goal is to lay the foundations for German top athletes to once again thrill fans in Formula 1, MotoGP and other internationally significant motorsport series in the future, thereby strengthening the reputation of German motorsport in this country and, above all, worldwide."

Overview of the titles won

Formula racing/karting

Tim Tramnitz: 3rd place FRECA, Red Bull Junior Team

Maximilian Schleimer: 3rd place ADAC Kart Masters (Senior)

Elia Weiss: 2nd place ADAC Kart Masters (X30 Junior)



GT/Prototypes

Theo Oeverhaus: Rookie Champion Porsche Carrera Cup Germany

Finn Gehrsitz: 3rd place ADAC GT Masters (Junior classification)

Daniel Gregor: Champion Porsche Sports Cup Germany (Endurance), 3rd place ADAC GT4

Germany (3rd place Junior classification)



Motocross

Simon Längenfelder: MX2-WM: Bronze

Alexandra Massury: EMX Women 250: Bronze

Maximilian Werner: EMX 125: Bronze



Enduro

Milan Schmüser: Superenduro Junior World Championship: Bronze

Luca Fischeder: German Enduro Champion



Speedway

Norick Blödorn: German U21 Champion



Motorbike circuit

Fynn Kratochwil: FIM MiniGP Germany Champion, ADAC Mini Bike Cup Champion

Dustin Schneider: 3rd place in the IDM SSP300



Trials

Johannes Heidel: EM Youth silver medallist, DMSB Trial Cup champion