Moto Trophy 2024: New season beckons

For years, the Moto Trophy series has been regarded as the 2nd league in licensed road racing in Germany. It organises its events as a European event open to all participants in Germany and neighbouring countries.

As the IDM (International German Championship) is becoming more and more professional and therefore also more expensive, the Moto Trophy is an alternative that riders can still afford. Here, racing at a demanding level can still be organised on a budget.

Even if the name suggests otherwise, modern times have long since arrived. Nevertheless, there are classes in which the older racing and sports motorbikes of the 80s continue to race in their own classification. The two-strokes also have their own playground, now that the regulations have banned this species from the international stage.

The superbikes of the first generation up to the year 2000 with four-cylinder engines and 750 cm³ or two-cylinder engines with a displacement of 1000 cm³ are anything but old iron. "Anyone who has seen these races and compared the lap times," says the organiser, "will appreciate the performance of the riders. The same goes for the 600cc supersport class, which has been opened up this season to the 2009 model year." Mainly Yamaha's RJ15 is used there, as well as some ZX-6 Kawasakis or Hondas from the CBR 600 model series.

The twins have been an integral part of the weekend racing programme for years, with no restrictions on the year of manufacture. In contrast to other two-cylinder series, the organisers have introduced two classes. In the Big Twins, the machines up to 990 cm³ race, while the Top Twins race in the class with an open displacement. While Ducati and Guzzi bikes can be found in the big class, there are also some Yamaha TRX/TDM models in race trim. These are eligible to compete due to the displacement handicap formula. The small class is predominantly dominated by Suzuki's 650 variants, which meet some Kawasakis. Serious competition comes from Aprilia's RS660, which has already been seen in the field this year.

The sidecar class is also part of the weekend programme. Divided into two cubic capacity classes, the technicians differentiate between short and long sidecars as well as front and rear entry.

The Moto Trophy organisation also places great emphasis on young talent. In the Youngster category, the Supersport 300 and Moto 3 racers start in the same group. The Honda Talent Challenge kids can also be found there. Last season, the young talents were coached in some races by Germany's last remaining Moto GP rider, Stefan Bradl, as long as his schedule allowed. But riders from Sweden, France and the Czech Republic also enjoyed coming to the Moto Trophy races for a guest start and to assess the position of their youngsters.

Although some of the young riders will try their luck in the European NTC series in the coming season, the Moto Trophy events offer an additional training opportunity under racing conditions, as do the youngsters on the KTM bikes of the national ADAC Junior Cup.

Neighbouring countries are keen to take advantage of this opportunity. For example, the Dutch Yamaha bLU cRU squad will be taking part in some races with the R3 and R7 Cup classes. The current superbikes and supersport racing motorbikes of the BeNeLux-Trophy are also guests at some of the races. Riders from Germany will have the opportunity to take part as guest starters, as some participants did last season.

The Kawasaki Marken Cup with the Ninja ZX-4RR is new. "This small offshoot of the big ZX 10 superbike is just itching to get out on the race track," says the organiser confidently. The ZXR 400 was once at home on the racetrack 30 years ago as a small superbike, which still competes today in the Supersport 400 class with its own classification.

A class that has long since died out but has been revitalised with the latest machinery will also be competing in three events. The 50 cm³ Freetech class of predominantly Dutch riders not only fight for victory, but also actively contribute to the preservation of this class. After all, a full field of 25 to 30 riders will present themselves to the fascinated audience. The field also includes the 50cc classics with narrow track tyres and former Grand Prix drivers.

The start of the new season with the seven events will take place from 6-7 April with two training days and plenty of driving time on the newly built race track in Mirecourt in the Vosges, just 130 kilometres from Strasbourg. The season then continues with the races in Luxembourg (18-20 May, Whitsun), Walldürn airfield race (14-16 June), TT Circuit Assen (5-7 July), Motorsportarena Oschersleben (26-28 July), Autodrom Most (16-18 August), Luxembourg2 (7-8 September) and Frohburg (14-15 September, two-stroke only).

If you want to find out more about the series and races, simply visit the homepage at www.klassik-motorsport.com or www.honda-talent.com. The latest information can be found there or you can send an e-mail to info@klassik-motorsport.com for specific topics.