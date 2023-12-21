KTM Junior Cup by ADAC: Last chance to register

Five race weekends plus roll-out at the Red Bull Ring. If you want to take part in 2024, you'll have to work hard. Talented two-wheelers between the ages of 14 and 21 can still register until 31 December 2023.

The registration phase for the new KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC is entering the home straight. Interested young talents have until 31 December 2023 to secure their starting place for the 2024 season. After the official roll-out at the Red Bull Ring in March 2024, the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC will take place over five race weekends in Germany and the Czech Republic. Further information and registration for the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC can be found at ktmjuniorcup.com.

Red Bull Ring, Nürburgring, Hockenheim and co.: The KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC will visit international race tracks in its inaugural season. The 2024 racing calendar includes five race weekends as part of the International German Motorcycle Championship IDM. The official kick-off for the new season will take place on 28 and 29 March at the roll-out at the Red Bull Ring.

Each of the five race weekends will consist of free practice sessions, qualifying sessions and two races. The races will be held on standardised motorbikes from Austria: all participants will compete on the KTM RC4 R with 250 cc four-stroke engines. A bike that the Upper Austrian motorbike manufacturer has developed and established especially for young two-wheelers.

About the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC

The KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC is a professional junior racing series with the aim of promoting young motorbike talents from Austria, Germany and Switzerland on their way to the motorbike world championship. From 2024, talented youngsters aged between 14 and 21 will compete for points and overall victory on a total of five race weekends. All participants will compete on identical bikes - the KTM RC4 R with 250 cc four-stroke engines. BG Sportpromotion organises and runs the junior racing series in close cooperation with KTM Austria and the ADAC.

The 2024 race calendar

28 March - 29 March 2024 Roll-out Red Bull Ring (A)

03 May - 05 May 2024 Sachsenring (D)

31 May - 02 June 2024 Oschersleben (D)

21 June - 23 June 2024 Most (CZ)

30 August - 01 September 2024 Nürburgring (D)

20 - 22 September 2024 Hockenheimring (D)