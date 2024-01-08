IBPM ready for the 2024 season

The 2023 season of the International Bike Promotion Championship ends with the championship ceremony on 13 January. A year full of superlatives, the likes of which have never been seen before in the 20-year history of the IBPM.

"The 2023 programme included several absolutely unique events, such as those in Schleiz, Assen and at the Nürburgring," recalled the IBPM managers shortly before the end-of-year celebrations. The calendar was completed with the races in Rijeka, Most and Oschersleben. In addition to the attractive choice of routes, the organisers were delighted with a record number of registrations.

The sporting performances were remarkable, IDM-worthy times were regularly set at the front and the spirit in the paddock was always extremely informal despite the tough competition on the track. And not just in the sprint races, the German Endurance Cup may not have had a long season with three rounds, but the races really got down to business. The highlight here was the final race in Oschersleben, in which a total of 51 teams competed.

IBPM 2024 - looking to the future

We are now looking ahead to the upcoming season. This begins in April 2024 at the Automotodrom Grobnik/Rijeka, followed by the only sprint event of the year at the Nürburgring GP circuit in May. In June, the IBPM and the BMW RR Cup will start together with the popular IRRC at the Schleizer Dreieck. The fourth event will be held at the Autodrom Most two weeks before the Superbike World Championship in July. The Motorsportarena Oschersleben is a must in every IBPM season and will host the event at the end of August. The finale will then take place in September with a second round in Most in the Czech Republic.

"The number of registrations is once again excellent," reveals the organising team. "Drivers from Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy are currently competing for points, trophies and prize money."

Organiser Michael Dangrieß adds: "After last year's success, we are looking forward to the new season. We have a great calendar again, even if

Assen is not included this time. I'm particularly pleased that BMW Motorrad is further intensifying its cooperation in the BMW RR Cup and offering the season starters a really strong programme there.

really strong offer for the season starters there."

"We will see many riders from last season again in the IBPM and the BMW RR Cup, but we also have a number of new names on the entry lists," he added. "Most recently, it was mainly the Supersport that stood out in terms of quality and we will certainly see this level again. In the coming season, however, the Superbike Open is likely to step up and be at a similar level. This doesn't mean that less experienced riders should avoid the IBPM. Thanks to its almost legendary discipline and fairness on the track, the IBPM is the perfect place for personal development."

The season registration forms have been available for some time, and shortly before the turn of the year the individual events went online and can now be booked. Further information can be found at www.bike-promotion.com.

IBPM and BMW RR Cup calendar 2024

08-11 April 2024 Autodrom Grobnik Rijeka/CRO

09-11 May 2024 Nürburgring GP/GER

14-16/06/2024 Schleizer Dreieck/GER

05-07/07/2024 Autodrom Most/CZE

24-26/08/2024 MSA Oschersleben/GER

06-08/09/2024 Autodrom Most/CZE