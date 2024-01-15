Helmut Dähne at the Classic Superbikes Museum in March

Helmut Dähne from Munich talks about his life and you can take a look around the museum in Gifhorn at your leisure. If you treat yourself to a ticket for the pre-opening, you'll get a Leberkäs on top.

"Helmut Dähne - King Of The Ring". Under this motto, the Classic Superbike Museum near Braunschweig is celebrating an exclusive pre-opening on 23 March 2024. The museum organisers are promising a Bavarian evening with racing legend Helmut Dähne.

The event can be booked as a complete package and includes food, drinks, admission to the museum with a range of new motorbikes such as the Norton Wankel TT/F1 and Norton Wankel Classic, a special 6-cylinder show and much more, as well as a 1.5-hour multimedia presentation by Helmut Dähne followed by an autograph session.

The Munich veteran will tell the guests about his extremely exciting and successful life. He has 15 German championship titles, 132 victories, 39 second and 36 third places in 384 races. These include the magnificent victory on his BMW at the TT on the Isle of Man, where he competed a total of 23 times. Also unforgotten are his appearances in the Endurance World Championship on Eckert Honda and, of course, his eternal lap record with the Honda RC30 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Dähne was also a racing service manager at Metzeler AG for many years and thus played a key role in tyre development for motorbikes.

"It will be a very personal evening with Helmut Dähne in the wonderful ambience of the Glockenpalast," the organisers are sure. "It will be interactive, as he will also be happy to answer questions from fans, so don't be shy."

Programme: from 14:30 admission to the museum, independent tour of the exhibition. From 15:30 - 18:30 meal with Bavarian Leberkäs, fresh from the local butcher, potato salad, wheat beer and other cold and hot drinks from the range. From approx. 19:00 - 21:00 Multimedia presentation by Helmut Dähne followed by an autograph session. Ticket price: 49 euros.

Ticket reservations via the homepage www.classic-superbikes.com.