Moto Trophy test: Saving while driving

The first races of the 2024 Moto Trophy season will not take place until May, but you can already warm up at the first meeting during a two-day test in France at the beginning of April.

There are still a few weeks to go until the opening training session of the Moto Trophy on the first weekend in April at the race track in Mirecourt, France, which was inaugurated last year. However, anyone who submits their entry in the next few days by 31 January 2024 at the latest will still benefit from the early bird discount. "The discount is 30 euros," calculate the Moto Trophy organisers, "that's the equivalent of a tank of petrol for the motorbike. Why should you miss out on this if you want to ride there anyway?"

At least five times on each of the two weekend days, there will be the opportunity to practise on the track for 20 minutes. "That should be enough," says the organiser, "to get the rider back in shape and set up the race bike for the upcoming season." To ensure that the different bikes and riding levels fit together, the organisers will divide the riders into groups of equal strength. One group is also reserved for the sidecars.

The route in Alsace is only about 130 kilometres from Strasbourg or Saarbrücken in the Vosges mountains. The nearest major city is Nancy, which is around 40 kilometres away. The season then continues with the races in Luxembourg (18-20 May, Whitsun), Walldürn airfield race (14-16 June), TT Circuit Assen (5-7 July), Motorsportarena Oschersleben (26-28 July), Autodrom Most (16-18 August), Luxembourg2 (7-8 September) and Frohburg (14-15 September, two-stroke only).

All further information on registration and events can be found on the homepage at www.klassik-motorsport.com. If you have any specific questions, simply send an e-mail to info@klassik-motorsport.com.