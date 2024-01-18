KTM Junior Cup with Coach Tulovic - new entry deadline

If you haven't already done so, you still have until the end of February to sign up for the newcomer school. Lukas Tulovic has been engaged as a riding instructor. Tulovic was the first German rider to win the Moto2 European Championship. Talented two-wheelers between the ages of 14 and 21 can still apply until 29 February.

Further information and registration directly at www.ktmjuniorcup.com/

FIM CEV Moto2 European Championship, Moto2 World Championship, MotoE World Championship: Lukas Tulovic brings a wealth of experience from various racing series on the "Road to MotoGP". The young talents will benefit from this in the inaugural season of the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC 2024. Tulovic will accompany the new series as riding coach on all five race weekends and at the roll-out at the Red Bull Ring.

From talent to winning rider

"I didn't have to think twice when the ADAC approached me with the idea. Racing is a complex sport with many different components, many small screws that need to be turned. If everything fits together, you become a winning driver. That's what I want to teach the young riders as a riding coach," said the 23-year-old, who will compete in the MotoE World Championship in 2024 and was the first German rider to win the Moto2 European Championship in 2022.

2nd entry deadline: Registration deadline extended

Good news for all talented two-wheelers who have not yet applied for the 2024 season. Due to the continuing interest in the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC in recent weeks, the series organisers have extended the deadline for applications: "We want to give as many motorsport talents as possible in the DACH region the opportunity to apply for the KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC 2024. Therefore, after consultation with KTM and the ADAC, we have decided to set a second entry deadline," explains Christoph Gerlach from BG

Sportpromotion and adds: "The first entry confirmations have already been sent out and the field of riders is slowly taking shape."

Interested girls and boys between the ages of 14 and 21 therefore have until 29 February 2024 to apply for the 2024 season. The final field of participants will then be selected by a panel of experts.

The 2024 racing calendar

28 - 29 March 2024 Roll-out Red Bull Ring (A)

03 - 05/05/2024 Round 1 Sachsenring (D)

31.05. - 02.06.2024 Round 2 Oschersleben (D)

21 - 23/06/2024 Round 3 Most (CZ)

30.08. - 01.09.2024 Round 4 Nürburgring (D)

20 - 22/09/2024 Round 5 Hockenheimring (D)