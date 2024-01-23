Moto Trophy: Honda Challenge and Bradl also in '24

The organisers of the Moto Trophy and MotoGP rider Stefan Bradl are once again committed to supporting young motorcyclists in the new year. Six events and plenty of riding time for the rookies.

With the slogan "Road to MotoGP", World Championship promoter Dorna promotes young motorsport talent in various countries and continents. In cooperation with the ADAC, the Northern Talent Cup NTC will take place in 2024. The upcoming season will be contested on Honda NSF 250 R production racing motorbikes, which will replace the KTM bikes previously used.

The Honda Talent Challenge HTC will also continue to exist as one of the possible junior schools. The Challenge has been an exclusive part of the Moto Trophy events for the past four years and is eagerly used by several young participants as an introduction to racing on the major circuits after moving up from the mini-bike classes. Honda test and MotoGP rider Stefan Bradl is on hand to offer advice and support to the young talents at some of the events.

This creates a seamless transition for the newcomers from the mini-bike classes as well as an additional training opportunity under racing conditions for the rejected riders of the NTC and the accepted participants. Another interesting option is open to the riders of the KTM Junior Cup, who can also take part in the Youngster class, but are categorised separately.

The calendar currently includes six racing events and a training event at the beginning of April. With one exception, the format of the weekend events is always the same: three qualifying sessions determine the starting grid for the two races. At some events, the schedule allows for an additional free practice session on Friday.

As there is no upper age limit in contrast to the NTC, drivers over the age of 21 can also take part, while entry is possible from the age of 12. Further information on the events will be published on the homepage at www.klassik-motorsport.com or www.honda-talent.com.

Dates 2024 (as of January 2024)

05 - 07.04.24 Test Run, Training Circuit Mirecourt (FRA)

18 - 20.05.24 Circuit of Luxembourg, Colmar-Berg (LUX)

14 - 16/06/24 Odenwald Klassik Walldürn airfield (GER)

05 - 07/07/24 Dutch Moto Classic TT Circuit Assen (NED)

26 - 28.07.24 Börde Moto Classic Oschersleben (GER)

16 - 18.08.24 Czech Moto Classic Autodrom Most (CZE)

07 - 08.09.24 Luxembourg Classic Circuit of Luxembourg (LUX)