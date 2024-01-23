ADAC Saxony: Two girls at the top

ADAC Saxony honoured its best athletes of the 2023 season last Saturday. At the Ballhaus Neue Welt in Zwickau, over 100 ADAC Saxon motorsport athletes were honoured for their results. The prerequisites for receiving the award are a Saxon residence, a driver's licence through the ADAC and a result that is recognised according to the ADAC Saxony honours key. All athletes who submitted their results in advance were invited to be honoured.

The highlight every year is the announcement of the Sportsman of the Year, which is determined by a vote of the twenty-one-member sports commission of the ADAC Saxony. The 600 or so guests waited in anticipation as presenter Anja Petzold and host Wolf Dieter Jacobi drew the names from the envelope.

Anina Urlaß was named Young Sportswoman of the Year 2023. The thirteen-year-old athlete from Hohndorf won the FIM MiniGP Austria Series last season. There was something special in the two-wheeler category this year. With the same number of votes, Tanja Schlosser and Jeremy Sydow were honoured as the two-wheeler athlete and two-wheeler athlete of the year respectively. Schlosser became European Enduro Champion and competed at the Sixdays in Mexico, among other events. In the German DMSB Cup, the young rider from the Erzgebirge secured 4th place in the E1B class against her male colleagues. Jeremy Sydow was also successful both nationally andADAC

international success last season. His 3rd place in the FIM Junior Enduro World Championship was the biggest success of his career to date. The rider from Chemnitz also secured the title of German Enduro Champion in the E1 class.

The decision for the title of Four-Wheel Sportsman of the Year was not a difficult one this year: as the German World Cup winner in the shifter kart, Niels Tröger entered the history books as the first German winner in 43 years in 2023. The twenty-one-year-old from Dresden also secured victory in the DMSB Shifter Kart Cup. Together with other athletes, families and guests, the honourees brought the ADAC Sachsen sports awards ceremony to a close.