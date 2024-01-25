Northern Talent Cup: 25 % German pilots at the start

The field of participants for the fourth season of the Northern Talent Cup has been finalised. New riders will be trained in the junior school organised by World Championship promoter Dorna, the ADAC and manufacturer Honda.

In the third season of the Northern Talent Cup in 2023, German Rocco Caspar Sessler secured the crown in the junior series with the MCA Racing Team. Now six new candidates are waiting in the wings to follow in his footsteps in 2024. The Northern Talent Cup, which was launched in 2020 by MotoGP marketer Dorna Sports and the ADAC, will switch from KTM to standardised Honda NSF250 R machines from this season.

After the last KTM champion Sessler automatically moves up to the Red Bull Rookies Cup this year, the talented Swiss rider Lenoxx Phommara will also move up from the Northern Talent Cup to the Red Bull Rookies Cup this season. After the NTC, both young riders have the best chance of continuing their 'Road to MotoGP' and realising their big dream.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 riders will join the Northern Talent Cup next season. In addition to riders from Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, France and the Ukraine, two riders each from Switzerland and Austria will be competing. The strongest force, however, is Germany with six promising young drivers who want to showcase their skills on the new Pirelli tyres in 2024.

Dustin Schneider is returning to the Northern Talent Cup after a year away. Having already raced in the junior series from 2020 to 2022 and finished as the best German in third place in 2022, the 17-year-old wants to attack again this year together with the Mass Sports Racing By JRP Motorsport team.

Anakin Zelenak will be Schneider's team-mate in the Mass Sports Racing By JRP Motorsport team in 2024. The 15-year-old is starting his second season in the Northern Talent Cup this year after finishing 12th in his rookie year.

The Kiefer Racing Team, known from the Motorcycle World Championship and most recently the International German Championship, is entering the Northern Talent Cup for the first time in 2024 and is sending another German into the field with Thias Wenzel (15 years old). With 15-year-old Alexander Weizel (Weizel Racing Team), 14-year-old Ben Wiegner (JB-Racing) and 14-year-old Richard Irmscher (Racingteam Irmscher), three more promising rookies will be competing in the NTC in 2024.

Before the Northern Talent Cup season kicks off with seven events and two races each from 19 to 21 April in Assen, the Netherlands, alongside World Superbike, the young riders will have the chance to test their new Honda NSF250 R machines at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben on 6 and 7 April.

Northern Talent Cup 2024 participants

#2 Tom Rolin - Belgium - Junior Black Nights

#5 Tom Kuil - Netherlands - Zelda People Racing

#12 Martin Vincze - Hungary - VM Racing Team

#16 Kyano Schoo - Netherlands - KS-Racing

#17 Thias Wenzel - Germany - Kiefer Racing

#20 Dustin Schneider - Germany - Mass Sports by JRP

#22 Alexander Weizel - Germany - Weizel Racing

#23 Lorenzo Pontillo - Belgium - Junior Black Knights

#26 Ben Wiegner - Germany - JB-Racing

#27 Antoine Nativi - France - Nativi

#28 Ferre Fleerackers - Belgium - Junior Black Knights

#31 Delano Greven - Netherlands - DG Motorsports

#33 David Sidorov - Ukraine - Arda Racing Team

#36 Jurrien Van Crugten - Netherlands - BB64 Academy

#38 Tobias Kitzbichler - Austria - Racingteam Kitzbichler

#46 Matteo Masili - Italy - MM Racing Team

#53 Levin Phommara - Switzerland - Phommara Racing

#54 Valdemar Mellgren - Sweden - Nordgren Racing

#55 Anakin Zelenak - Germany - Mass Sports by JRP

#73 Zoltán Kovács - Hungary - Motomax Motorsport

#81 Daniel Krabacher - Austria - Kini Bike World

#85 Alessandro Binder - Switzerland - Kiefer Racing

#95 Richard Irmscher - Germany - Racingteam Irmscher

#96 Swan Emprin - France Swan#96

Dates Northern Talent Cup 2024

06-07/04/2024 Test Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

19-21 April 2024 Assen /NL (WorldSBK)

03-05/05/2024 Sachsenring (IDM)

31 May - 2 June 2024 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben (IDM)

21-23/06/2024 Most/CZ (IDM)

05-07/07/2024 Sachsenring (MotoGP)

16-18/08/2024 TT Circuit Assen/NL (IDM)

30 August - 1 September 2024 Nürburgring (IDM)