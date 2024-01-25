Motor Sport Team Germany 2024 has been finalised

As part of the ADAC Supercross in Dortmund, the 36 talents from ten automobile and motorbike disciplines who were selected for the team after an extensive application process were presented. Among them are 13 new promotion candidates, making the squad even larger than last year. This year, they will once again receive comprehensive support on their path to professional motorsport.

The young motorsport athletes from five car and five motorbike disciplines will represent Germany in international competitions this year as Motorsport Team Germany. Together with the national teams, they form the national squad and are supported with a whole range of measures. This includes training in the areas of fitness, mental training, sponsoring, media and vehicle technology, as well as discipline-specific squad training. During these, they go out on the race track together with professionals such as motorbike world champion Stefan Bradl to improve their own skills on the bike and thus prepare themselves even better for promotion to higher series and classes.

"The selection of young motorsport athletes for the new Motorsport Team Germany support squad shows that we have promising talent in all relevant motorsport disciplines in Germany," explains DMSB Honorary President Hermann Tomczyk, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ADAC Sports Foundation. "Together with the German Motor Sport Federation, DMSB, which as a member of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, DOSB, is responsible for the top national squads, we have put together the current Motorsport Team Germany in an extensive selection process, which will successfully represent our sport in national but above all in international championships and series. An important goal is to find exceptional talents who will bring German motorsport back to world renown in Formula 1, MotoGP and other internationally important racing series in the future and inspire fans here in Germany and around the world. To achieve this, we also need the support of the German economy, which is committed to motorsport."

DMSB President Wolfgang Wagner-Sachs explains: "The talents proposed by the various DMSB member associations were subjected to a rigorous selection process, which ultimately led to the nomination of the most talented young drivers for the national squad. I am delighted that such a promising squad of talented young motorsport drivers has emerged from this year's selection process. The co-operation between the ADAC Sports Foundation and the DMSB in putting together the Motorsport Team Germany from ten motorsport disciplines has once again proved its worth. With a comprehensive support programme, the ADAC Sports Foundation and the DMSB help young talents to develop their sporting careers in a targeted and successful manner. With Motorsport Team Germany, we are making an important contribution to securing the future of German motorsport."

17 four-wheelers and 19 two-wheelers have been appointed to the squad for 2024, including three talented female riders. They will compete in the motorbike disciplines of enduro, motocross, circuit, trial and speedway as well as the automotive disciplines of formula and GT racing, karting, LMP and rallying.

Motorsport Team Germany 2024

Luca Fischeder - Enduro

Fynn Hannemann - Enduro

Felix Melnikoff - Enduro

Milan Schmüser - Enduro

Maximilian Wills - Enduro



Jonathan Frank - Motocross

Simon Längenfelder - Motocross

Alexandra Massury - Motocross

Maximilian Spies - Motocross

Maximilian Werner - Motocross



Fynn Kratochwil Motorbike - Circuit

Rocco Sessler Motorbike - Circuit

Anina Urlaß Motorbike - Circuit

Thias Wenzel Motorbike - Circuit



Fabio Sacht - Trials

Norick Blödorn - Speedway

Patrick Hyjek - Speedway

Janek Konzack - Speedway

Johannes Heidel - Trial



Oliver Goethe - Formula

Tom Kalender - Formula

Montego Maassen Formula

Mathilda Paatz - Formula

Tim Tramnitz - Formula

Daniel Gregor - GT-Sport

Laurin Heinrich - GT-Sport

Max Hesse - GT-Sport

Theo Oeverhaus - GT-Sport

Simon Connor Primm - GT-Sport

Thomas Rackl - GT-Sport

Phil Colin Strenge - Karting

Elia Luis Weiss - Kart

Valentino Catalano - LMP

Samuel Drews - Rally

Timo Schulz - Rally

Fabio Schwarz - Rally