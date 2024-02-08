MiniGP Austria 2024 with new 110cc class

Interested children from the age of 8 can gain their first motorsport experience in the new 110cc class in a fun way and under professional guidance; race calendar for 2024 fixed.

The MiniGP Austria Series will start in three classes in 2024, including the new 110cc class Styria, Lower Austria, Salzburg, Burgenland: the race calendar for 2024 has been finalised Information and registration documents for all classes are available directly from the organiser.

Practice makes perfect if you want to be fast: In the upcoming 2024 season, children from the age of 8 will have the opportunity to gain their first two-wheeler experience under professional conditions. This is made possible by the new 110cc class in the MiniGP Austria Series, which is designed to make it easier for those aged between 8 and 12 to get into motorsport. "For us, especially in the new 110cc class, it is primarily about a playful approach to two-wheeled motorsport. We want to get girls and boys interested in racing at a young age, no prior knowledge is necessary," explains Rene Binna from BG Sportpromotion.

Early entry as a decisive advantage

The children not only learn how to handle the mini racing machines, but also how a race weekend works (free driving, free practice, qualifying, warm-up and race). "In southern Europe, for example in Spain, children are given the opportunity to get into motorsport at a very young age in a professional setting. In the new 110cc class, those interested with little or no previous experience can gain their first impressions on the mini bikes in a fun way. We are convinced that these are important years in the development of young motorsport talent that can make all the difference later on," explains FIM MiniGP Austria Series ambassador Gustl Auinger.

Ohvale GP-0 110 motorbikes will be used on all race weekends. If you do not have your own motorbike, mini bikes can also be hired for participation (price: EUR 415 per race weekend). Enquiries directly to Bernhard Auinger (Red Bull Ring Riding Experience/Ohvale Austria) at bernhard.auinger@redbullring.com.

2024 season: All details and race weekends

The third season of the MiniGP Austria Series will start with a mandatory roll-out (29 March 2024) for all classes and a test day (28 April 2024) at the Red Bull Ring. The race calendar in the 160cc and 190cc classes consists of five rounds each, while the 110cc class starts on three race weekends.

The 2024 MiniGP Austria Series calendar

29 March 2024 Roll-out Red Bull Ring (all classes)

28 April 2024 Red Bull Ring test day (all classes)

18 - 19 May 2024 Red Bull Ring (all classes)

15 - 16 June 2024 ÖAMTC Centre Saalfelden (160cc, 190cc classes)

13 - 14.07.2024 ÖAMTC Driving Technique Centre Melk / Wachauring (160cc, 190cc class)

24 - 25 August 2024 Red Bull Ring (all classes)

14 - 15 September 2024 Speedarena Rechnitz (all classes)