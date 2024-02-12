Messe Leipzig - Visitors hot for mopeds again

With more exhibitors and more visitors, Motorrad Messe Leipzig returned to its former heights in year 2 after the coronavirus break. In keeping with the region, the topic of racing was very present.

An increase of around 30 per cent in the number of exhibitors and therefore occupied exhibition space, as well as 55,000 visitors last weekend from Friday to Sunday, were clear indicators that Motorrad Messe Leipzig is finally back.

Last year's comeback, year one after the corona break, was still a little slow, but this year's edition showed that the leading motorbike trade fair in the east of Germany still has its raison d'être and that interest in motorised two-wheelers is unbroken.

Just as unbroken is the topic of motorsport in this, geographically speaking, lower right-hand corner of Germany. And this contributed a number of elements to the success of the event. In addition to the stage shows, there were regular trial shows in the hall and plenty of supermoto action and stunt shows in the outdoor area. The exhibitions and presentations of historic racing vehicles, such as at the joint stand of the German Enduro Museum Zschopau, the Augustusburg Motorcycle Museum, the Motorcycle Museum at Wildeck Castle in Zschopau and the Museum for Saxon Vehicles Chemnitz, were also well received. The latter was also the source of an absolute exhibition highlight, namely a Wanderer 4 P.S. army model built in 1916 with a six-hp two-cylinder V-engine and two-speed gearbox as well as a good dozen levers to get the vehicle running and stop it again.

Other more recent racing classics were on display at the IG Königsklasse stand, where former GDR champion Stefan Tennstädt from Rodewisch also exhibited and was available for countless interesting petrol talks. The information stand for the German Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sachsenring was also very popular.

The motorsport theme was also taken into account with two team presentations. The ORM Racing Team presented itself on Saturday and introduced the goals of last year's Pro Superstock 1000 Cup winner Kevin Orgis. The rider from Arnsdorf will move up to the IDM Superbike with his suitably adapted (last year's) BMW and has set top 10 to sporadic top 5 places as his target for 2024.

His younger brother Leon will probably have fewer races in Germany this year, but all the more international ones. He has been promoted to Superbike works test rider by Yamaha Motor Deutschland, which is an absolute honour for last year's IDM Supersport rider.

The official team presentation of GERT56 from Pirna took place the following day, even though they will continue in IDM Superbike with the same trio of riders from 2023. In addition to the popular and very likeable team boss Karsten Wolf, only the riders Toni Finsterbusch from Krostitz and Jan-Ole Jähnig from Lehndorf near Altenburg were present in Leipzig. The third rider in the team, Bavarian Patrick Hobelsberger, is testing like crazy in Spain.

The first clash of the IDM riders will take place from 3 to 5 May at the Sachsenring near Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

The Leipzig Motorcycle Show will take place next year from 7 to 9 February. The successful concept will then be continued with the combined event together with the "Haus, Garten, Freizeit" and the "Mitteldeutsche Handwerksmesse".