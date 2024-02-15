Kawasaki Ninja Cup: Now from the age of 14

The organisers of the relaunched Cup have now lowered the minimum age for participants to 14. This opens up a new opportunity for up-and-coming drivers to prepare for higher tasks.

It's back, the Kawasaki Ninja Cup. With the new Ninja ZX-4 RR, the Japanese manufacturer is launching a small superbike with a displacement of 400 cm³ in model year 2024, rounding off the super-sporty four-cylinder model series at the bottom end. This race-ready sports motorbike from the Ninja family is made to be ridden on the racetrack. This was not least the reason for establishing a one-make cup for this motorbike, as was done around 30 years ago with the ZXR 400.

The Cup version will be delivered to future riders with a few modifications. Equipped with parts from the Cup suppliers, such as fairing, ECU, Öhlins suspension strut, exhaust, brake accessories and the extensive clothing and accessory package with leather suit, helmet and tent, the purchase price is Euro 15,990. This includes the entry fees for the events.

The Kawasaki riders will initially take part in five events in the upcoming racing season in the Cup classification races. At the end of the season, the winner will not only receive prize money and non-cash prizes, but the overall winner will also take part in a round of the International German Championship (IDM) in the Pro Superstock class at the end of the season. As the races, with one exception, are part of the Moto Trophy series, the riders have the opportunity to take part in other free races that do not count towards the classification.

The opening training session at the beginning of April in Mirecourt with plenty of riding time is ideal for getting in the mood for the new equipment. A B-Plus course for newcomers is also on offer. This is particularly interesting for those moving up from the mini-bike series: The entry age for participation has been lowered to 14 years.

All further information on registering for the Cup should be sent to Marco Pascher at racing@kawasaki.de. Details of the event and race tracks can be found on the homepage at www.klassik-motorsport.com.