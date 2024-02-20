Messe Leipzig 2025: manufacturers must get involved

Messe Leipzig kicked off the motorbike season at the beginning of February. An increase of around 30 per cent in the number of exhibitors and consequently occupied exhibition space, as well as 55,000 visitors on the trade fair weekend from Friday to Sunday, were clear indicators that Motorrad Messe Leipzig is finally back. But SPEEDWEEK.com readers are known for finding clear words. "There used to be more tinsel," is the verdict of one reader. Another goes even further and explicitly directs his criticism towards the manufacturers. "Rarely seen so few exhibitors," he commented. "The importers almost don't think it's necessary to show a presence. Hello Ducati, Aprilia, BMW etc., Kawa was there with a small stand. No ZX6R/ ZX4R. Apparently the manufacturers don't need it. If all the leather jacket sellers hadn't been there, the hall would have been empty."

Nevertheless, the trend is rising and Messer in Leipzig has already announced that the event will be repeated in 2025. The motorsport theme was taken into account with two team presentations, among other things. In addition to the Orgis brothers, the IDM Superbike team GERT56 was also on site with its riders Toni Finsterbusch and Jan-Ole Jähnig. As always, GERT56 team boss Karsten Wolf took a clear stance.

"Many thanks to Speedweek for the friendly coverage," said Wolf after the trip to Leipzig. "After the Dresden trade fair shone with 'non-realisation', we as Saxons quickly declared Leipzig our home fair and were not disappointed by the number of visitors. Toni Finsterbusch and Jan Jan-Ole Jähnig live just an exhaust pipe's length away from the exhibition grounds and so we were able to personally invite visitors to our home race from 31 May to 2 June at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben stand in the Börde. It was nice to see many familiar faces again, and even nicer to meet many new ones. Thank you for the humorous performance on stage with Bernd Fulk, who is the voice of German motorsport par excellence with his wit and expertise."

"A word on my own behalf," Wolf then adds. "My utmost respect and thanks to Tommi Deitenbach and his team from the motorbike shows. It wasn't just that he hosted the event outside in the pouring rain. No, after the Corona break and despite all the prophecies of doom, they are committed and put together a programme of entertainment, information and a wide variety of offers. Anyone who has missed something should send this criticism not only to the organisers, but also to the manufacturers and outfitters, who are tearing 'attractiveness gaps' by being absent."

"Anyone who thinks they can only reach buyer groups via online marketing, influencers or a few clips is wrong," Wolf clarifies. Motorcyclists are a community that likes to get together, exchange ideas and feel the products. Come back with clever concepts (e.g. factory support for regional dealers and NL), combine your offers (e.g. series and racing, series and track agencies such as MAXXAdrenalin, dealer community stands, etc.). It can be done efficiently and customer-orientated, you just have to want to do it. 55,000 visitors have shown you that they are here and that they want to see something. Please don't disappoint them and show yourselves in 2025 with new concepts and a commitment to personal contact. You can rest assured that you have GERT56 by your side. Motorsport is far too beautiful to keep it from others."