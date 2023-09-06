Top squad in Vechta: Harris, Smolinski, Hummel, Riss

The floodlit race in Vechta will feature four long track world champions - Erik Riss, Martin Smolinski and the two Dutch riders Jannick de Jong and Romano Hummel. In addition, there is a very strong team field.

AC Vechta has reorganised itself. Sylvia Wollering, the long-time secretary and race office manager of the active club in the district town of Vechta, who also held the office of 1st chairperson from 2017 to 2023, died on 3 July as a result of an insidious illness. Already at the beginning of this year, she had handed over the business to the new chairperson Andreas Czwaluk at the general meeting.

From a sporting point of view, the team wants to stay at the same level as before. For the International Sand Track Race in Vechta's Reiterwald Stadium this Saturday (9 September), Uwe Fienhage from Lohne, the sports director for motorbikes, has once again put together a top field of riders in all classes.

Eight riders from the current Long Track World Championship will be competing in the solo events, including the British rider Chris Harris, Martin Smolinski from Olching and Zach Wajtknecht (GB), the top trio before the last Grand Prix in Mühldorf on 17 September.

They will be joined by two-time World Champion Erik Riss, who, like Smolinski (2018 World Champion), will be riding in the speedway event 'Night of the Fights' in Cloppenburg on Friday evening, and the two Dutchmen Romano Hummel and Jannick de Jong, other World Championship title holders on the long track.

The rest of the field: Marcel Dachs (D), Jacob Bukhave (DK), Andrew Appleton (GB), Stephan Katt (D), Josef Franc (CZ), Gaetan Stella (F) and Fabian Wachs from MSC Werlte as a reserve.

The International Harnessed Class could not be better represented either, with the current European Champions Markus Brandhofer/Sandra Mollema (D/NL) and the 2022 title holders Markus Venus/Markus Eibl from RSC Pfarrkirchen leading the way. The other teams: Wilfred Detz/Bonita van Dijk (NL), Mitch Godden/Paul Smith (GB), Imanuel Schramm/Nadin Löffler (D), Manuel Meier/Melanie Meier (D), Mike Frederiksen/Desiree Holstein (DK/D), Remi Valladon/Dylan Fourcade (F), Guillaume Comblon/Baptiste Comblon (F) and Oliver Möller/Kim Kempa (D).

Some of the B-soloists and juniors will already start in the afternoon. The main races start at 7 pm.