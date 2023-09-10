Vechta: Harris wins final, Smolinski overall winner

Martin Smolinski won the very strong sand track race in Vechta ahead of Romano Hummel (NL) and Chris Harris. In the final, however, the Briton offered a foretaste of the World Championship final in Mühldorf.

The floodlit race in the Reiterwald stadium in Vechta was an absolute blast. More than 6000 spectators saw highly interesting, exciting races on a track that was in top condition due to the dry weather conditions of the last weeks and allowed for several lines.

The most successful line was the one over the outside. This was especially evident in the final of the soloists. Martin Smolinski, who had 17 points after his four heats, just like Dutchman Romano Hummel, led the field of 6 riders for three laps with a clean line over the outer line. Behind the Olchinger, Chris Harris and Hummel had attached themselves.

A super exciting duel developed between "Bomber" Harris and Smolinski. Piquant: Already next Sunday (17 September) the last and decisive Grand Prix in the Long Track World Championship is scheduled in Mühldorf, Bavaria. Harris is currently leading the German by just one point.

Harris took advantage of a small lapse by number 84 in Vechta on the last lap when he left a gap for the Brit on the outside for a moment. Harris slipped through and took the final win by a razor-thin margin. The overall victory was no longer in "Smoli's" grasp, however, because he had 21 points on his account, while Harris only had 19. Hummel was third in the final, but second overall with 20 points.

Fourth overall was Andrew Appleton from Great Britain, who went into the air after the start in his last heat, but still managed to score a point in the rerun. Erik Riss, long track world champion in 2014 and 2016, was fifth. The rider from Upper Swabia scored points steadily, only in his second pre-run he did not go beyond position 5.

Stephan Katt finished tenth, only five points below his true potential. The rider from Neuwittenbek, who took an excellent fifth place at the GP in Scheeßel, showed some excellent starts in Vechta with leads into the first bend. Subsequently, however, he was pushed through to at least fourth position.

In the sidecar class, Markus Venus and co-driver Markus Eibl were unbeatable. The Pfarrkircheners won their three heats and the final unchallenged. The final run, however, was still breathtaking, because a great three-way battle developed for the other podium places with wheel-to-wheel duels between the British Mitch Godden/Paul Smith, the French Guillaume and Babtiste Comblom and the Germans Imanuel Schramm and co-driver Nadin Löffler.

Results sand track race Vechta:

I-Solo: 1st Martin Smolinski (D), 17 preliminary points. 2. Romano Hummel (NL), 17. 3. Chris Harris (GB), 14. 4. Andrew Appleton (GB), 15. 5. Erik Riss (D), 12. 6. Josef Franc (CZ), 11. 7. Jannick de Jong (NL), 11. 8. Jacob Bukhave (DK), 8. 9. Gaetan Stella (F) , 6. 10. Stephan Katt (D), 5. 11. Steven Labouyrie (F), 4. 12. Marcel Dachs (D), 0

Final: 1st Harris, 5 points. 2nd Smolinski, 4. 3rd Hummel, 3. 4th Riss, 2. 5th Franc, 1. 6th Appleton, 0.



I-sidecar: 1. Markus Venus/Markus Eibl (D), 12 preliminary points. 2. Mitch Godden/Paul Smith (GB), 10. 3. Imanuel Schramm/Nadin Löffler (D), 12. 4. Markus Brandhofer/Sandra Mollema (D/NL), 7. 5. Guillaume Comblon/Baptiste Comblon (F), 4. 6. Wilfred Detz/Bonita van Dijk (NL), 6. 7th Manuel Meier/Melanie Meier (D), 4. 8th Remi Valladon/Dylan Fourcade (F), 3. 9th Oliver Möller/Kim Kempa (D), 2. 10th Mike Frederiksen/Desiree Holstein (DK/D), 1.

Final: 1. Venus/Eibl, 4 points. 2nd Comblon/Comblon, 3. 3rd Godden/Smith, 2. 4th Schramm/Löffler, 1. 5th Detz/van Dijk, 0.