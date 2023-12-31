Bitter year: three fatalities on railways without airfences

With Wolfgang Henselak, Florian Niedermeier and Peter Maurer, the big track sport family had three deaths to mourn in 2023. All died on the track during the race. Airfences were not available.

On 14 May 2023, Wolfgang Henselak died in a veteran class race on the sand track in Mulmshorn after crashing into the barrier at the exit of a bend. Florian Niedermeier, co-driver of Marco Hundsrucker, had no chance on 20 August at the "Master of Sidecars" in Eenrum (NL) when the team crashed into the wooden barrier. Peter Maurer, co-driver of Fabian Müller, also lost his life after crashing into the track barrier in his sidecar at the German Championship in Herxheim on 3 October.

There were no airfences on any of the three tracks.

However, the run-off area at Mulmshorn is relatively large. In addition, no air cushion pads would have been provided at the point of impact anyway. And the Herxheim sand track was previously considered to be very safe anyway due to the huge grass area between the track and the plank. It was a different story in Eenrum, where you can't really speak of a run-off zone.

What conclusions can be drawn from these tragic events? Nobody can say with any real certainty that the accidents would have had a less serious outcome with airfences. But the probability is high.

Anyone who was at the 2022 long track GP in Scheeßel and witnessed Stephan Katt's accident will agree that the airfences in the starting bend very probably saved his life, but at least saved him from further damage than he suffered. Thank goodness.

We could list a whole series of other incidents on sand and grass tracks and in speedway where the airfences protected the racers from serious injuries or where they emerged almost unscathed.

However, it is also possible that the airfences lead to more recklessness on the part of the athletes. It may be in the back of their minds that they are better protected by the air cushions. This may increase some people's willingness to take risks.

In other words, if there are no airfences, do you consciously or unconsciously ride a little more carefully?

Everyone knows the risks involved in motorsport and track racing in particular. Everyone who is active here must be aware that life and limb are at stake. Risk minimisation is the order of the day here. The organisers must ensure that the track is adequately safe. Either with airfences or by creating sufficient run-off zones in the bends with additional protection for the posts on which the wooden planks are mounted.

But the riders in the solo and sidecar classes should also ensure their own safety.

Daniel Spiller from Vilsheim says: "I try to minimise the risk for myself. Airfences help to reduce the risk, but so does high-quality safety equipment such as helmets, protectors and so on. But there will always be a certain level of risk."

Wearing an airbag waistcoat is mandatory for Spiller. "The majority of organisers ride with airfences and of course I'm grateful for that. However, in my opinion, it is primarily the rider's responsibility to do as much as possible for their own safety. Like some, but unfortunately only a few others, I ride with an airbag waistcoat that opens when I get off the motorbike. It protects the chest area and back and is a bit like having airfences directly on your body. This greatly reduces the risk of injury to the vertebrae and internal organs."

He continues: "Our sport is expensive and a lot of money is invested in equipment. Unfortunately, I can't understand why so few people ride with such high-quality safety equipment. I even find it a bit alarming that so few people pay so much attention to their health. Why this topic is not being discussed is a mystery to me."

The various associations could also focus more on the topic of safety. Perhaps training courses in theory and practice could help here?

What remains? Hope And: We remember the dead. Rest in peace Wolfgang, Florian and Peter.