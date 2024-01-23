Spiller: "Proved that I can keep up"

In 2017, Daniel Spiller became German U21 champion on the speedway track, since then his career has developed in the direction of long track racing. The 25-year-old also sees his future there.

Daniel Spiller was one of the participants in the German national track racing teams' winter training session in Abensberg. "I felt honoured to have been there after just one year in the I licence," said the Bavarian, who was invited by long track team boss Josef Hukelmann. "I haven't been there for a long time, the last time was when I was U21 in speedway. My focus is now on long track, which was noticeable in the 2023 season when I only rode one speedway race in Berghaupten."

Spiller is very satisfied with his debut season in the international licence: "I was allowed to ride in the GP Challenge and was able to show in Vechta 2022 and in Herxheim 2023 with the wild card that I can keep up with the strongest riders. In Pfarrkirchen, I was on course to win the international race and made a mistake when choosing my starting position due to a lack of experience. The biggest improvement was on the grass track, where I had hardly any experience, so we deliberately took part in as many races as possible."

"I had quite a lot of overlaps with speedway and long track races, so we concentrated on long track," he explained his prioritisation. "I will race speedway when it fits into the calendar. I haven't signed a contract in speedway yet. But if a club needs me and I have time, then I'm interested. But the focus is on being able to ride as many races as possible on the long and grass track."

If Daniel Spiller, who has been nominated as a successor for the long track world championship, has his way, things will continue in 2024. "I know that I can and will go one better," he emphasises. And makes no secret of his goal: "To race in the long track world championship as soon as possible."