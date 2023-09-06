After Donington highsider: This is how Tom Sykes (38) is doing

Of all things, a crash at his paradise track Donington Park ended Tom Sykes' Superbike season for good. Two months later, things are looking up again for the 2013 world champion.

The 2023 season could have been Tom Sykes' last as a racer - and it was not a good one. The return to Kawasaki in the private Puccetti team proved to be a bad choice, after the meeting in Barcelona they parted amicably. The bike was not competitive and the 34-time race winner had picked up just one World Championship point in twelve races.

Surprisingly, the Englishman found seamless employment with ROKiT BMW as a replacement for the injured Michael van der Mark. But at his home race at Donington Park (he took nine wins in a row there between 2013 and 2017!), Sykes had a massive highsider on the first lap of the second main race at the exit of turn 8 and was catapulted high into the air. As the crash happened in the middle of the field, he was very lucky that no other rider ran over him.

The 38-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening, but they were long and painful: ten ribs were broken, all but two, three of them multiple. In addition, the 2013 World Champion cracked his left ankle. The Englishman had to expect a recovery time of up to three months.

But Sykes was back on his feet sooner: the 51-time pole setter spent his birthday on 19 August in Spain without crutches and also resumed training on his racing bike. "It felt good to be doing something again after six weeks and to be more mobile," Sykes wrote in an Instagram post. "I was already a couch potato and needed to reboot my engine."

Meanwhile, Sykes is back in England and continues to work on his full recovery.