Aruba boss: Proud of Bulega, warm words for Rinaldi

With Nicolò Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati has repositioned itself for the 2024 World Superbike Championship as Álvaro Bautista's team-mate. His predecessor Michael Rinaldi is being released into an uncertain future.

When Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi took over the Ducati factory team in 2015, the surprise was great and not a few wondered how serious the IT entrepreneur was about his commitment. Since then, Cecconi has earned a lot of respect with his stamina and determination and celebrated the biggest triumph to date with Álvaro Bautista winning the 2022 World Superbike Championship.

The team's first success was once ensured by Michael Rinaldi, whom the Aruba boss brought on board his Ducati Junior Team in Superstock 1000 in 2016. In winning the latter, Rinaldi ensured the team's first major success and was rewarded with promotion to the World Superbike Championship - with Aruba also financially behind him in his seasons with Barni Racing (2019) and Go Eleven (2020).

But after four wins and 19 podiums, they part ways after the 2023 World Superbike Championship, with Supersport leader Nicolò Bulega becoming teammate to the world champion from Spain next year. Like Rinaldi once did, Bulega will be promoted from the low to the top category of the production-based world championship.

"The choice of Nicolò fills us with pride because it confirms the quality of the project we started two years ago in the Supersport World Championship," said Cecconi. "He has been developing steadily and we expect him to continue on this path on the Panigale V4R. In tests he has already proven that he can be very fast on this bike. We have believed in his talent from the beginning. Moreover, in the year and a half he has been with us so far, he has shown great professionalism and commitment to the team."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Rinaldi will have to fend for himself in the driver market. It is not known whether Aruba.it will continue to support him and if so, how much. One must bear in mind: the Italian is still a young Superbike rider and only four years older than Bulega. In the World Championship, however, his fate depends on the decisions of other riders, despite his appealing results.

"To Michael I want to say a big thank you," Cecconi stressed. "The professional and human relationship with him has always been very strong. Even if we part ways, he will always be part of our family. Good luck Michael!"