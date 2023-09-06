What Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) wants Rea to do at Yamaha

When Kawasaki's factory Superbike team reconvenes at the Magny-Cours meeting, Jonathan Rea's departure at the end of the season will weigh on spirits. That's what his teammate Alex Lowes says.

Kawasaki has a lot to thank Jonathan Rea for. The Northern Irishman has claimed six World Championship titles, 103 wins (118 in total) and 214 podiums (256 in total) with the ZX-10RR since 2015, making Kawasaki the second most successful manufacturer in the World Superbike Championship statistics after Ducati. As competitiveness waned, the partnership began to show cracks, culminating in the 36-year-old's move to Yamaha for 2024. On Monday, just days before the Magny-Cours meeting, the split became official.

One can imagine: The certainty of parting ways after nine years together will cast a shadow over the ninth meeting of the season.

"It's sad that the partnership between Jonathan and KRT is coming to an end with the end of the season," said Alex Lowes, who moved from Yamaha to Kawasaki in 2020. "But I think looking back, it was the flagship partnership in World Superbike history with arguably the best rider and bike combination ever - at least during my time. We all know Jonathan's talents, he's a great champion. I have a great relationship with him and it's fantastic to share the garage with him. I wish him all the best."

Perhaps good results will help to lighten the mood. With nine wins and 17 podiums by Jonathan Rea, and four top-three finishes and seven top-five finishes from nine races by Alex Lowes, the circuit in the heart of France obviously suits the Kawasaki.