Axel Bassani (Ducati): Too cheeky for a factory team?

When it comes to Jonathan Rea's successor in the Kawasaki factory team, the name of Ducati privateer Axel Bassani often comes up. "You don't always get what you deserve," the Italian knows.

With strong performances, Axel Bassani has ridden himself into the limelight several times in the past three years. The last privateer to regularly fight for podiums like the 24-year-old was Michael Rinaldi in 2020 in the Ducati Team GoEleven. After one win and three podiums, the Italian then moved to the Aruba.it factory team.

For Bassani, the path could lead to Kawasaki, where Jonathan Rea's place will have to be filled at the end of the season. The consideration is not easy for Bassani. In sporting terms, he would probably be better placed in the private Ducati team Motocorsa, but he has to contribute money to the budget. With Kawasaki, success would be questionable, but in return he would receive a salary.

"It is always difficult to talk about the future. I don't know what will happen in the future. I do what I have to do and try to give 100 per cent on the track and ride in front. Off the track, it's my manager's job to talk to the teams. It's not easy to accept it, but that's the situation," said the Italian, who speculated on Michael Rinaldi's place at Aruba.it Ducati, but Nicolò Bulega got it. "How I feel about not having a factory bike is not easy to explain. It's a strange world. Sometimes you don't get what you deserve. I feel like people are scared of me because I'm a fast rider and I don't let people tell me what to do. It's not easy to have me in a team!"

Bassani has his sights set high for Magny-Cours and the remaining races of the season. "The goal for the last part of the season is to finish in the top three of the championship. I want to win races and enjoy the moment," the Ducati rider said boldly. "We are doing a really good job and are close to winning. There are races coming up where I like the track and the layout. I'm trying to fight for wins, but it's not easy. Before the end of the season we will do it. Magny-Cours is a really good track for us, last year we had two podiums there. I think we can fight for the podium or for the win, but we will see."