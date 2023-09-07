Because of MotoGP: Less live from SBK at Magny-Cours

Because the MotoGP is in Misano at the same time as the Superbike World Championship in Magny-Cours, the live broadcast from France is reduced. What ServusTV and Eurosport have planned.

The meeting in Magny-Cours marks the end of the almost six-week summer break of the 2023 World Superbike Championship and the fans are looking forward to the usual live broadcast on ServusTV. But because of the MotoGP in Misano, this will not happen: instead of the first race, the qualifying sessions of the prototype series will flutter across the screen on Saturday - a repeat will be shown afterwards. Since the start of the second race has been moved to 3:15 p.m., the Austrians will switch over to the near-series World Championship immediately after the MotoGP race and bring at least this session live, free of charge and in HD quality into the living room at home.

The full programme and guaranteed live are offered by ServusTV in the free stream, where all important sessions of all three world championships can be seen from Friday.

The offer from Magny-Cours is also limited on Eurosport, a channel belonging to Discovery. Replays of the first races of the Superbike and Supersport World Championships are planned for Saturday from 6 pm. On Sunday, the second Supersport race is to be shown live on Eurosport 2, a channel for which a fee is sometimes charged, plus repeats in the late afternoon.

2023 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours on TV and streaming
Friday, 8 September
Start Series Session ServusTV Eurosport
09:45 SSP-300 FP 1
10:30 SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FP 1 Stream from 10:20
11:25 SSP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FP 1
14:15 SSP-300 FP 2
15:00 SBK-WM FP 2 Stream from 14:50
16:00 SSP-WM FP 2
Saturday, 9 September
Start Series Session ServusTV Eurosport1
09:00 SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FP 3 Stream from 8:55
09:45 SSP-300 Superpole
10:25 SSP-WM Superpole
11:10 SBK-WM Superpole
12:40 SSP-300 Race 1
14:00 SBK-WM Race 1 Stream live,
Wh. on TV from 15:40		 Wh. from 18:00
15:15 SSP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Race 1 Stream
Sunday, 10 September
Start Series Session ServusTV Eurosport2
09:00 SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Warm-up
09:25 SSP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Warm-up
09:50 SSP-300 Warm-up
11:00 SBK-WM Superpole Race Stream from 10:45
12:30 SSP-WM Race 2 From 12:20
13:45 SSP-300 Race 2
15:15 SBK-WM Race 2 Stream live,
Wh. on TV from 15:10		 Wh. 17:15