After basket from Aruba: Michael Rinaldi looks for new team

Michael Ruben Rinaldi is leaving the Ducati factory team Aruba.it at the end of this season to make way for Nicolò Bulega. The 27-year-old is looking for a new racing team for 2024.

On 5 September, Ducati announced that Nicolò Bulega will be Álvaro Bautista's new team-mate in 2024. The Supersport World Championship leader thus replaces the previous factory rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Rinaldi has not yet signed a contract for next season, his future uncertain.

Rinaldi first came into contact with Aruba.it seven years ago, riding for their junior team. "Aragon 2016 was our first race together," the Italian recalled. "I was still a kid then, so to speak. Since that day, my goal was to race for the Aruba team in the World Superbike Championship."

In 2017, he won the Superstock 1000 title together with Aruba. For the following year, Aruba promoted him to the World Superbike Championship, bringing a third machine within the factory team structure. In 2019 and 2020, Rinaldi rode for the Ducati teams Barni as well as Go Eleven and recommended himself for the factory team, in which he has been riding since 2021, with three podiums in 2020 as well as World Championship rank 7.

"In 2020 I signed the contract with the Ducati factory team Aruba.it," Rinaldi wrote on an Instagram post. "After all these years with you guys and the last three in the factory team, it's time to close this great chapter and face new challenges."

Rinaldi and Aruba celebrated many successes together. Since 2021, the 27-year-old has been on the podium 16 times and has been victorious in three races. Two of the three wins came at his home race in Misano. In 2022, he helped Aruba.it and Ducati to the team and manufacturers' titles, and he could do the same this year. On Instagram, he expresses his gratitude for the last three years. "Riding for Ducati as an Italian is priceless. I've always tried to show a smile and be the best version of myself."

For the final four events of this season, the Italian is determined to give his best once again. With Rinaldi out of contract for 2024, he will need to be at his best in the remaining races to drum up publicity for himself.

He is seventh overall ahead of the races at Magny-Cours next weekend. He is only eight points behind Danilo Petrucci in sixth place and 60 behind Axel Bassani in fifth.