After Giansanti's death: Grief and defiance at GRT Yamaha

One month ago, the former racer and co-founder of the GRT Yamaha World Superbike team, Mirko Giansanti, passed away at the age of only 46. Even for insiders this was a shock, the Italian was reserved and rarely appeared even at race weekends. Few people knew how bad things were for him.



This weekend, GRT - the acronym stands for Giansanti Racing Team - will reunite in Magny-Cours for the first time since his passing. A minute's silence will be held in his honour on Thursday at 17:30.

Despite the mourning, the squad led by Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner intends to approach the weekend in a professional manner, just as Giansanti would have wanted.



"It's hard to go on knowing that we don't have Mirko with us anymore, even though we will feel his presence forever," said team manager Filipo Conti. "Everyone in the team went through a hard time after his death. From now on we will race for him to achieve our common goals - and at Magny-Cours we will start. We made good progress before the summer break, we want to keep improving and go full attack for the rest of the season."