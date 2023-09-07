Record heat at Magny-Cours, new Pirelli rain tyre

It's a paradox. While record heat for this time of year is expected at Magny-Cours this weekend, unit supplier Pirelli announced a new rain tyre for the Superbike meeting in France.

Until 2019, the World Superbike Championship was held at Magny-Cours in autumn. But because it often rained heavily, causing many crashes, and was usually bitterly cold, the riders asked for an earlier date. In 2021, the meeting in France was moved to the beginning of September.

The weather expected for the coming weekend, however, has never been experienced before in the near-series World Championship: with blazing sun, the thermometer is expected to rise to 35 degrees, and accordingly the asphalt temperatures will also reach an unprecedented level.

When Pirelli started planning for Magny-Cours, this weather situation was not foreseeable. Based on previous experience, the event in the heart of France was deemed ideal to introduce a new rain tyre.

"The last four rounds of the season are very important for Pirelli. In fact, at the end of the year we will have to decide which of the tyres currently in the programme will also be confirmed for 2024 and which will instead be replaced by development solutions that have proven to be better this year," race director Giorgio Barbier explained of the way things work. "Therefore we will see the standard SCX and the development SCX B0800 together again, as well as the new SCQ C0004. We will then have to weigh up whether to introduce the new soft front tyre as a standard product. And then we have a new rear tyre for rain that the riders can test. For the Supersport class there is a development SC1 on the front. We'll see what the reactions are on the tracks and the riders' preferences."

Pirelli has been the sole supplier of tyres to the World Superbike Championship for 20 years. The Milanese extended the contract in June until 2026.