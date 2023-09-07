Yamaha: After Rea, Aegerter, Locatelli, No. 4 is fixed

Yamaha has assembled its quartet for the factory bikes in the Pata and GRT teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. The sensational signing of Jonathan Rea comes as no surprise.

In May, Yamaha extended Andrea Locatelli's contract with the Pata factory team until the end of 2025. After Toprak Razgatlioglu's switch to BMW, the Italian will have record champion Jonathan Rea as his new team-mate for the next two years. The Northern Irishman makes a sensational switch to the Japanese competitor after nine years with Kawasaki, the deal was announced this week.

The riders of the Giansanti Racing Team are also signed directly with Yamaha. GRT works hand in hand with the Pata factory team and has identical material. Yamaha pulled the option on Dominique Aegerter at the end of July, and it will also continue with his current teammate Remy Gardner from Australia. The announcement will be made today. While the Swiss rider is ninth in the World Championship with 114 points ahead of Magny-Cours next weekend, Gardner is 12th overall with 98 points.

Yamaha will also option Englishman Bradley Ray, who is contesting the European races for Team Motoxracing this year. Lorenzo Baldassarri from Team GMT94, on the other hand, will have to look for a new job. Who will take his place in 2024 is open.