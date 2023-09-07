Official: Remy Gardner also with GRT Yamaha in 2024

As reported by SPEEDWEEK.com, Yamaha has its four riders for the factory bikes in the Pata and GRT teams for 2024.



Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea at Pata were already confirmed, as was Dominique Aegerter at GRT. Now the manufacturer with the three tuning forks in its logo has also taken out the option on Australian Remy Gardner (25), who will be Aegerter's team-mate again in 2024.

In his first Superbike season, Aegerter produced the more spectacular individual results than Gardner, but on balance the two do not give each other much. Both World Champions, Aegerter triumphed twice in the Supersport class and Gardner in Moto2, have scored ten top-10 results so far. Aegerter was fourth in Assen, plus fifth in Barcelona, and claimed three sixth places in Assen, Barcelona and Misano. Gardner has three sixth places as his best results, which he achieved in Most (2x) and Assen.



Ahead of the races at the Circuit de Never Magny-Cours next weekend, Aegerter is ninth in the World Championship with 114 points, Gardner is twelfth with 98.

"We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with Remy and to set an unchanged rider line-up in the GYTR GRT Yamaha Team for the 2024 season," shared Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha's Road Racing Manager. "We can see both the talent and potential that Remy possesses. Although he has lacked consistency in his debut season, we remain confident that we can achieve our goals together as this season and next season progresses. With Remy on board, we are looking forward to what promises to be a very exciting season. Yamaha will contest this with an incredibly strong line-up, our four riders in the Pata Yamaha Prometeon and GYTR GRT Yamaha teams have won 11 world titles between them. That brings a lot of responsibility, Yamaha is committed to giving its riders a competitive package that matches their talent."

"I believe we have a promising future together," added Gardner. "Next year will be my second year with the R1, I couldn't be happier with GYTR GRT Yamaha. With another year of experience I have high hopes for our performance. I already feel at home, so it's a great feeling to continue this journey. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Yamaha for this fantastic opportunity."