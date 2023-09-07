SBK rookie Nicolo Bulega: He doesn't care about the chatter

Whenever an Italian rides for the Ducati factory team in the World Superbike Championship, interest in Italy increases dramatically. Nicolo Bulega believes he will be able to cope with this extra pressure in 2024.

While Italy has numerous world champions to its name in GP racing, the World Superbike Championship has been dominated by English-speaking riders since its birth in 1988.



Only one Italian has been Superbike champion: Max Biaggi in 2010 and 2012 with Aprilia.

Ducati, still the most successful manufacturer despite six years of dominance by Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki, has never won the title with an Italian.



Since 2006 we have seen five Italians in the Ducati factory team.

In 2006 and 2007 Lorenzo Lanzi rode for Xerox Ducati, he only got three third places in two years and world championship ranks 8 and 7.



He was replaced by Michel Fabrizio, who was much more successful: In 2008 he achieved 7 podium places, in 2009 even 15, including three victories, and World Championship rank 3 behind Ben Spies (Yamaha) and his Xerox team mate Noriyuki Haga. In 2010, Fabrizio won once and finished on the podium six times, but after finishing 8th in the world championship, it was over for him.

Aruba has been the official Ducati factory team since 2015. In the years before, the Althea and Alstare teams were the flagship, but they did not have factory status.

In 2015 and 2016, Davide Giugliano achieved 8 podiums for Aruba, but the current team boss was never able to win. After finishing 11th and 7th in the World Championship, he was replaced by Marco Melandri in 2018. The 2011 World Championship runner-up (on Yamaha) won three races in his two years with Ducati and claimed 23 podiums, but with 4th and 5th places overall he also fell short of expectations.

Michael Rinaldi has also been unable to meet these since 2021. With three victories and seven podium places, the now 27-year-old finished fifth in the World Championship in his first year as a factory rider, and even fourth in the World Championship in 2022, although he only finished on the podium four times. This year, Rinaldi has claimed five podium finishes so far, but is only in seventh place overall ahead of the races in Magny-Cours next weekend.

Nicolo Bulega is having an outstanding season in the Supersport World Championship, having finished on the podium 13 times in the 16 races so far, nine times as the winner.



This week it was announced that he will take over Rinaldi's place in Ducati's factory Superbike team in 2024. There are huge hopes attached to that in Italy.

"I don't particularly care what people think," Bulega smirked when meeting SPEEDWEEK.com in the Magny-Cours paddock on Thursday afternoon. "I will try to stay focused, like I am doing this year. I will try to work well with my team and be fast at every track. If some fans don't want me in the Aruba team next year, that's not my problem - I'm still happy because of that."

The 23-year-old says he can handle the pressure: "When I rode for Sky VR46, my situation was similar. I know what to expect. Today I am a bit older and have more experience. I know what it will be like to be in a top team. First I want to ride the bike, I can think about it later. It won't be easy, Alvaro is unbeatable at the moment. But I don't care about that in the first year because I will be a rookie. I have to learn from him and copy the good things from him."