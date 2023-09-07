Big question: Who will be Rea's successor at Kawasaki?

Many experts in the Superbike paddock believe Axel Bassani has the best chance of taking the second place in the Kawasaki factory team for the 2024 season. Manager Alberto Vergani revealed the state of affairs to SPEEDWEEK.com.

BMW (4), Ducati (2), Honda (2), Kawasaki (2) and Yamaha (4) will field a total of 14 factory bikes next season, with twelve of these places now filled.



Ducati will race in 2024 with World Champion Alvaro Bautista and Supersport World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega.

BMW has placed Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark in the ROKiT team, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff will ride for Bonovo action.



Pata Yamaha will send Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli to the races next year, the Giansanti Racing Team again Domi Aegerter and Remy Gardner.

Honda has extended the contracts of Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge. If Marc Marquez leaves the Repsol Honda MotoGP team, Johann Zarco will be transferred there from LCR and Lecuona would in all likelihood return to the premier class and ride for LCR. In that case, there would be a place to fill in Honda's factory Superbike team.

Apart from that, after the departure of Jonathan Rea, only the Kawasaki factory team has a vacancy next to Alex Lowes. The word in the Magny-Cours paddock is that Italians Axel Bassani and Michael Rinaldi would be the most promising candidates for this. The managers of both riders have been talking to Kawasaki since the possibility of Rea going to Yamaha emerged.

Manager Alberto Vergani arrives at Magny-Cours on Thursday evening, and in France he will hold further talks with Kawasaki officials. His protégé Bassani is currently fifth in the World Championship and, at 24, the fastest of the younger Superbike riders. But he could also ride a Panigale V4R for another season with the Motocorsa team.

"Our idea was to continue with Motocorsa," Vergani told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But that depends on whether they ask us for budget or not. I think they are playing the same game with us as last year when they thought nobody would care about Axel. Kawasaki hasn't made us an offer yet, maybe we'll get one this weekend. We are listening to every idea and looking at the project carefully. At the moment I don't have anything in my hands nor do I know what exactly they are thinking - I'm in the fog. This weekend they have to tell me something. Adrian Huertas could also be an option for them, he has already tested for them."

Factory rider World Superbike Championship 2024:



Aruba.it Ducati: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)



Pata Yamaha: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)



GRT Yamaha: Domi Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)



Honda: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)



ROKiT BMW Motorrad: Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), Michael van der Mark (NL)



Bonovo action: Garrett Gerloff (USA), Scott Redding (GB)



Kawasaki: Alex Lowes (GB)



Bold = confirmed