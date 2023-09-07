Yamaha ignored: FIM misinterpreted the rules

Since the eighth World Superbike Championship event in Most, the Yamaha engines are allowed to rev 250 rpm higher, their limit is now 15,200. The timing of this concession was strange, SPEEDWEEK.com explains the background.

After the third event in Assen and the sixth in Barcelona, the FIM adjusted the maximum permitted revs for the superbikes. But Yamaha was not granted an additional 250 rpm for the seventh event in Imola, but only for the eighth in Most.

SPEEDWEEK.com asked Yamaha's Road Racing boss Andrea Dosoli how this strange procedure came about.



"The rules say that we are allowed to add up the conceded tokens (mental game chips that may be invested in updates to the bike - the author) for the concession or super concession parts after checkpoint 1 and 2 or after 2 and 3," the Italian clarified. "Before Imola, we were 20 concession points behind the leader and therefore entitled to use our tokens. We had over five tokens added up after checkpoint 2, so I told the FIM what we wanted to use them for."

A discussion then broke out over the wording in the regulations. The FIM argued that Yamaha had only had the 20 concession point deficit to the leader at the second checkpoint and therefore the tokens from checkpoint 1 and 2 should not be added together. The officials said that this would only be possible if the corresponding concession points had already been reached at checkpoint 1.

The FIM then consulted the other manufacturers, but they did not agree on the interpretation of the rules either.

"In the end, the FIM agreed with my interpretation and we got the extra 250/min," Dosoli said. "I could complain now that the FIM could have thought about this earlier. But I also agree that the rules could be written more clearly, that must be the FIM's goal for 2024. But the way the rules are written at the moment, they gave Yamaha the right to redeem the tokens. Nowhere in the rules does it say that the deficit of 20 concession points or more must already be there at checkpoint 1."

The concession of 250/min higher maximum revs had limited benefit for Yamaha at the last event before the summer break in Most. "You need a bit of time to get the engines ideally set up for it," Dosoli explained. "Ideally you do that in the winter. You need to do durability tests so you don't run into other problems. In Most we used the additional 250/min only where we needed it and not in all gears. Only where we would have gone into the rev limiter otherwise."

Yamaha refrained from testing on the track during the summer break and concentrated on work in the workshop and on the dyno.

Interesting: With the R1 engines it was no problem to increase the maximum revs from the 14,950 allowed until Most to 15,200 rpm.

Kawasaki has already been granted an extra 250/min twice since the start of the season, but these extra 500/min have not been used so far.

There are several reasons for this: Compared to BMW, Ducati, Honda and Yamaha, the Kawasaki engines have the smallest bore and the longest stroke, which ensures higher piston speeds. This results in greater stress on the components. If the engine speed is increased, the stress increases even more.

Kawasaki said that a new camshaft would have to be developed first. Since engines are sealed when they are first used and are limited to a certain number of units per rider and season, the camshaft may not be replaced later. It should therefore only be installed in new engines anyway.