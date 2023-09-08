Honda surprises: New SBK chassis at Magny-Cours

The concession and super concession parts system is designed to enable unsuccessful manufacturers to catch up with the best bikes in the World Superbike Championship. Honda will compete in Magny-Cours with an adapted chassis.

Since Portimão 2022, unsuccessful manufacturers have been able to make changes to the chassis through so-called super concession parts, which are actually prohibited by the technical regulations. Honda and BMW, which received the concessions because of their persistent lack of success, have been allowed to use the super concession since 6 October last year.

In the case of Honda, these modifications allowed them to adjust the position and angle of the steering head as well as the swingarm pivot point - without obvious success. Since then, only Xavi Vierge managed a podium in the second round in Mandalika and top 5 results were also the exception. In the meantime, Honda had collected enough tokens again to make further changes. In Magny-Cours, a newly modified chassis will be used for the first time.

It is assumed that this was tried out by the riders during the two-day Aragon test during the summer break, when HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima was also present. What kind of changes were implemented has not been communicated yet. After the Aragon test, the Japanese rider spoke of having found out which area of the chassis was the weak point. So far, this has been interpreted to mean that a solution is now being worked on. However, due to the proximity of the test in Aragon (30/31 August) to the introduction of the new chassis, this is unlikely and it was already used in Spain.