Jonathan Rea (36): "Begged Kawasaki".

When SPEEDWEEK.com first reported on 19 July that record world champion Jonathan Rea could prematurely end his Kawasaki contract, which runs until 2024, and switch to Yamaha, only a few believed in the truth of this report. But it came to pass: On 4 September, the separation from Kawasaki was confirmed, two hours later Yamaha announced the signing of the 118-time Superbike winner.

The doubts were understandable: After nine years together and six world championships won, there was a close relationship between Rea and the team, especially as Rea is the second oldest rider at 36. The list of joint successes could hardly be longer.



"It was one of the hardest decisions in my career after six world championships, nine years working together and so many memories," Rea admitted. "Ultimately it all boils down to me needing something new, a new challenge, and I had the opportunity to find that elsewhere. I have mixed feelings because it was a very emotional time to leave such a family and a place where I have created so many great memories, not only on the track but off it as well. The time was right for the next chapter in my career and we'll deal with that later, but it was a difficult decision."

Especially as it was Kawasaki who gave Rea the chance in 2015, coming from Honda, to switch to one of the best bikes at the time. Kawasaki had won the 2013 World Superbike Championship with Tom Sykes and were runners-up with the Englishman in 2012 and 2014.



"Of course I will never forget my first World Championship or the first feelings with the team when I begged my team manager Guim to give me a chance on this bike," the 36-year-old recalled. "I went to the first test, worked with my mechanics and built that bond in the workshop. There are things I take away, like dealing with people and creating an atmosphere. The team has helped me with that."

Rea continued, "My childhood dream was to be world champion and I will always remember my time at Kawasaki because the people gave me the chance to fulfil a childhood dream. Seeing the chequered flag at Jerez 2015 was incredible and the history we made after that is not only beyond my wildest dreams, but literally unimaginable. To win six world championships in a row, to keep racing and winning races every year was phenomenal. There are too many memories; I could go on for hours, but that made it even harder."