Go Eleven Ducati: Öttl must make way for Iannone

After a four-year doping ban, Andrea Iannone will return to professional racing in 2024, and he is currently negotiating the final details with the World Superbike Championship team Go Eleven Ducati.

When Andrea Iannone put himself up for discussion with various Ducati teams in the World Superbike Championship in the spring of 2023, he was only considered as a second rider. This was coupled with the difficulty that of the three current Ducati customer teams Motocorsa, Barni and Go Eleven, none has the budget for a second Panigale V4R. Next year's Ducati team Marc VDS is in a better financial position, but will use Sam Lowes as its sole rider.

In recent weeks, priorities have shifted at Team Go Eleven Ducati. The first idea was to put Iannone on a second bike next to Philipp Öttl. Firstly, the team likes the Bavarian a lot and secondly, he has proven to be a reliable partner. He has proven his speed with 13 top-10 finishes, especially remembered for his fifth and sixth place at the season opener this year in Australia.

But Go Eleven cannot resist the temptation to sign Andrea Iannone, a rider whose name is regularly bandied about in the Italian media. His escapades and his appearance on "Dancing Stars" have made him famous far beyond motor sport circles and he is a regular guest on TV shows. In addition, Iannone is in a relationship with the pop singer Elodie, who is very well known in Italy.

Not only because of his four-year doping ban, which ends on 16 December 2023, Iannone is a controversial character who has the meaningful nickname "The Maniac". He will be a talking point, bringing extra attention to the Go-Eleven team and the World Superbike Championship.

It is questionable what the 34-year-old can still achieve athletically after a four-year break. His talent is undisputed, he did not ride for the MotoGP factory teams of Ducati, Suzuki as well as Aprilia for no reason and conquered one victory and eleven podium places.

"We know that especially the first half of the season will be very difficult," said Go Eleven team manager Denis Sacchetti at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com in Magny-Cours, because scoring points is no walk in the park with the current performance density.

Go Eleven has secured funding for a Panigale V4R, which Iannone will get. It is not foreseeable that the team will find almost a million extra budget to put a second Ducati on the grid for Öttl - the third-placed rider in the 2020 Supersport World Championship will have to look for a new job.

Iannone does not have to bring any money to Go Eleven, but will not get a salary and will have to find sponsors to pay for his travel and living expenses.

The deal is to be sealed by the event in Aragon at the end of September, at the latest by Portimao at the beginning of October.