Funeral of team boss Paul Bird on 22 September

On 1 September 2023, long-time British team manager Paul Bird passed away, dying in hospital after a short serious illness. His funeral will take place in public.

Englishman Paul Bird was a motorsport enthusiast who left his mark in the British Championship, the Isle of Man, the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships and in automotive rallying with his team Paul Bird Motorsport.

From 2009 to 2011, PBM was the Kawasaki factory team in the World Superbike Championship, with riders such as John McGuinness and Joey Dunlop winning the TT. In BSB, eight rider titles have been won since 2002: With Steve Hislop, Shane Byrne, Scott Redding and Josh Brookes. Currently, PBM Ducati leads the BSB standings with Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin.

Bird died unexpectedly in hospital on 1 September aged just 56, the cause of death has not been communicated.



The funeral will be on Friday, 22 September 2023, at 12.30pm. The private service will take place at Eden Valley Crematorium, followed by a gathering at Roundthorn Country House in the Cumbrian town of Penrith.

All Friends are welcome to go directly to Roundthorn House where the whole service will be livestreamed. Afterwards there will be refreshments and tributes to Paul from his family and friends.



The funeral procession will leave Langwathby and travel via the B6412 to Culgaith Crematorium where Paul Bird can be paid his last respects.